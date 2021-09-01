Return to wellness
I recently saw a patient I hadn’t seen in more than 18 months. This patient had previously come to me somewhat routinely for arthritic knees. Together, we constructed a conservative treatment plan to help increase activity and prolong the life of those knees. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic put a dent in our plan. Prior to the pandemic, this patient had been a borderline diabetic with some other medical comorbidities. Upon their return, we found a lot had changed. The patient had gained 30 pounds, decreased activity, and could not move about very well. We had to revise our plan based upon the patient’s current condition. I have observed, over the last few months, this scenario is not unusual.www.gbtribune.com
Comments / 0