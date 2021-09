When it comes to fall foliage trips, there's often no better way to see the autumnal colors than on a train. No one is having to navigate, drive, or sit in the middle seat of a car without a view of the window. You can just relax and enjoy the leaves as you trundle along to your destination. To help you plan your leaf-peeping trip this year, Amtrak is offering a whopping 50 percent off most of its routes this fall, with fares as low as $17.