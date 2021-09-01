Cancel
The US dollar begins September heavier (Mostly)

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverview: The new month begins with risk appetites bolstered by stronger than expected PMI reports helping lift equity markets after the pause in the US yesterday. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index extended its advance for a fourth session, led by 1%+ gains in Japan, China's CSI 300, and Singapore. Europe's Dow Jones Stoxx 600 is at a new two-week high, and US futures indices are firm. Benchmark yields have risen. The US 10-year is at 1.31%, while European core yields have edged up to one-month highs, while peripheral yields are a little softer. The Antipodean benchmark yields jumped 8-9 bp, and appear to be pushing their currencies higher, which along with the Canadian dollar, leads most of the major currencies higher. The Japanese yen and Swiss franc are softer, as one would expect. Emerging market currencies are mixed, but the liquid accessible ones are firmer, and this is enough to lift the JP Morgan EM currency index for its fourth consecutive session and eight of the past nine. OPEC+ has increased its projected oil demand next year, paving the ground for the announcement expected shortly to proceed with plans to boost output by 400k barrels in October. Around $68.80, October WTI is little changed since the end of last week. Rising rates sap a source of demand for gold, which is trading softer but within yesterday's roughly $1802-$1820 range. China's iron ore prices fell for the second session, snapping a six-day rally. It is off 8.5% in the past two sessions. Copper is also about 1.5% heavier today.

