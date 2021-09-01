Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

A local's guide to Fiji

By Rebecca Misne r
cntraveller.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViviana Taubera grew up in the island nation of Fiji and was always in or near the ocean. She turned her love for the water and marine life into a career as a marine biologist. She is passionate about coral-reef and mangrove restoration and manta-ray conservation, and she is an advocate for local Fijian communities.

www.cntraveller.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiji Water#Fish#Cooking#Mangrove Restoration#Fijian#The World#Cond Nast Traveler#Dish#Instagram Vee Taubera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Travelcntraveler.com

A Local's Guide to North Caicos, Turks and Caicos Islands

Donna Gardiner has a hand in just about every facet of life in her native Turks and Caicos. She is a healthy-living advocate, founder of the Caicos Tea Company, and owner of the Pelican Beach Hotel, on the shores of North Caicos. Prior to this, she was a public servant and worked for the island’s tourism board.
PhotographyBirmingham Star

World Photography Day: The Alaskan Dream Destinations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Any photographer who dreams of capturing truly untouched and rugged beauty should head to America's last frontier, Alaska. With more wildlife than people, the best way to explore Alaska's natural wonders is by sea - allowing you up-close-and-personal access to the region's highlights while...
Worldocmomblog.com

How To magnificently Enjoy Your Summer Vacation In Jamaica

The sun is out, the weather’s great, and what better way to spend your summer than going on a trip to Jamaica! Jamaica is an island in the Caribbean, home to some of the most beautiful nature and beaches in the world. If you’re thinking about planning a trip to this tropical paradise and looking for inspiration on what to do, you’ve come to the right place. Here are some pointers on how to make sure your next trip to Jamaica is magnificent and unforgettable.
Worldmatadornetwork.com

How to go island hopping in the Maldives for a sun-soaked getaway

My hand hovered over the sliding glass door; I had always imagined being in this exact situation and I wanted to make sure I was fully present to absorb it. As I set foot onto the private deck, the fog of exhaustion temporarily lifted while my unwashed plane hair simultaneously frizzed to the extreme.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
AnimalsPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Black Wolf Decides to Challenge a Yellowstone Grizzly, Regrets It

In Wyoming, we exist where multiple apex predators compete for dominance. That reality was on display at Yellowstone National Park recently as a black wolf decided to challenge a resting Grizzly. He would eventually regret it. Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures shared this interesting video on their Facebook page recently. NOTE:...
Travelluxurytravelmagazine.com

Best Hotels for Boat Lovers from the Caribbean to the Mediterranean

Nothing says summer like the wind in your sails and a view of the open sea, which is why we have rounded up top travel destinations and hotels from around the world for yachting enthusiasts, boat lovers or those who need an excuse to show off their nautical style. Each...
LifestyleTravelPulse

Riviera Nayarit Is One of This Summer’s Top Beach Destinations

Situated on Mexico’s tropical Pacific coastline just north of Puerto Vallarta, the Riviera Nayarit region has emerged as one of this summer’s most sought-after beach destinations, A new report by online travel agency PriceTravel Holding. The wholesale agency with operations in Latin America also discovered a 45 percent increase in...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Introduction: Hotel Hopping In Amazing Los Cabos

Welcome to my next trip report series, which will consist of several reviews of hotels in Los Cabos. I’m hoping to crank out these reviews pretty quickly, as I’m admittedly a bit behind here. Why we traveled to Los Cabos. As I explained in a post this spring, we’re currently...
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

Italy’s fabulous five: planning your visit to the Cinque Terre

The Italian Riviera is not short of rugged coastline or romantic towns and villages, but the five fishing communities of the Cinque Terre are its most iconic highlight. Tucked away in a particularly mountainous kink at the eastern end of the Italian Riviera, the villages of the Cinque Terre (pronounced chin-kwe ter-re, with a rolled "r" sound) were shaped by their profound isolation. Set amid some of the most dramatic coastal scenery on the planet, these beautiful, colorful towns can bolster the most jaded of spirits. Sinuous paths traverse seemingly impregnable cliff sides, and a 19th-century railway line that's cut through a series of coastal tunnels moves people from village to village. Cars have been banned within the villages for more than a decade.
TravelGo Backpacking

Cruising Indonesia: Best Destinations to Visit

Cruising Indonesia is one of the best ways to explore this country. The Indonesian archipelago has over 17,000 islands, and 6,000-7,500 of these are inhabited. It can be overwhelming, but it's so worth the journey. This blog post will highlight some of the best destinations in Indonesia for cruisers to explore.
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Prepare Yourself For Polar Temperature Swings This Winter In Georgia, According To The Farmers Almanac

It’s about that time again, Georgians – the time where we decide if we’re cranking out the winter garb or the umbrellas. The Farmers’ Almanac just released their winter predictions in Georgia for 2021 and it might surprise you with what’s in store. While the humidity and heat are still a hindrance for anyone in the south right now, don’t worry, it won’t be lasting long. Do you find reprieve in thinking about winter so soon? Or does it chill you to the bone to know what’ll be coming in the next few months? Take a look at what the Farmers’ Almanac is saying we should expect in Georgia this winter.
Worldtravelnoire.com

How To Spend 48 Hours In Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

It is so easy to spend 48 hours in Puerto Vallarta; a beautiful city on Mexico’s west coast that has a different vibe from both Cancun and Mexico City— if you’e looking for a laid back vacation. If you’re looking for a beautiful city to lay low and chill, then...
Travelstlmag.com

A travel expert's guide to exploring the world on a budget

Traveling is one of the most enriching experiences people can have. It introduces you to new places, cultures, and ways of life. It opens your world and changes your outlook on life. When you step out of your comfort zone, you not only learn about others, you learn about yourself.
WorldKTEN.com

Adventure Travel: Hiking in Japan

Originally Posted On: https://alljapantours.com/japan/travel/what-to-do/hiking-in-japan/. Ready to check out the best hikes in Japan? Japan offers a diversity of hiking opportunities like nowhere else on earth. Whether you’re up for a short day hike or want to undertake a longer expedition, here are some of Japan’s most epic spots to take a hike.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

A Visit To Family-Friendly Froggyland in Split, Croatia!

Split, Croatia is an amazing city to wander around primarily due to it’s old town including the Diocletian’s Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site. To change things up, we decided to head over to a very quirky museum, Froggyland!. Kim and I expected Froggyland to be fun but we didn’t...

Comments / 0

Community Policy