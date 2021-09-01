Cancel
A local's guide to Bahrain

By Isabella Sulliva n
cntraveller.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince graduating from Central Saint Martins ten years ago, Ammar Basheir has become one of Bahrain's most prominent designers. His career has seen him working extensively with Sheikha Mai, president of the Bahrain Authority for Culture & Antiquities, as well as completing projects for Middle Eastern royals and the likes of George and Amal Clooney. While Ammar splits his time between London and Bahrain, it's his home country that still has his heart.

