First introduced in 2020, the Dawn Mk-II Aurora is a fully reusable sub-orbital aircraft that will one day launch satellites into space. It’s currently the second rocket-powered aircraft produced by the company, capable of flights up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) altitude, the edge of space, before returning to land at an airport. Once it lands, Aero Mk-II can be refuelled and flown again within hours. So far, it has successfully completed five flights to to assess the airframe and avionics of the vehicle. Read more for two videos and additional information.