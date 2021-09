Michael Keaton had no clue what director Tim Burton was talking about when he was pitched Beetlejuice, so he turned it down — several times. The Oscar-nominated actor, who turned 70 on Sunday, said in a previous interview that it took him toying with the character’s wild appearance to understand where the 1988 project was going. “I had no idea what he was talking about, but I liked him,” Keaton said in a 2014 interview of Burton. “I said, ‘I wish I could do it. You seem like a really nice guy and I know you’re creative, but I don’t get it.'” The...