Representative Riley releases update

By Luke Pierce
wcluradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday local State Representative Steve Riley posted an update to his Facebook page. According to Riley, the Education Committee is meeting today “working on COVID-related issues, including taking a look at how we can provide local districts with more flexibility to deal with the virus,” while also keeping our children in-person as much as possible. Representative Riley stated the fact that “students learn better in-person.”

