The Tri City Health Partnership soon begins a new chapter in its 20-year existence when 314 Walnut St. in St. Charles officially becomes the clinic's medical building. It will be next to the partnership's longtime main medical and dental building at 318 Walnut St. With the new facility in operation, 318 becomes the official dental building for the partnership's growing role as a provider of free medical and dental services for those unable to pay for services.