As More School Boards Around The State Mandate Masks, What Does The Science Show About The Effectiveness Of Masks To Stop The Spread Of Covid Among Children?. On July 27, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a major reversal of their previous guidance on mask-wearing. Where just a few months ago they announced that people who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 could take off their masks in public, their July guidance said that masks need to be worn universally indoors. Even if you’re vaccinated, and even if you are a kid.