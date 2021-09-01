September at the Estevan Family Resource Center!

Regina Anderson was a junior in the College of Communication Arts and Sciences when her daughter Aria was born. When Anderson learned she was pregnant with Aria, she panicked. Wondering whether continuing her education was even possible was added to the list of worries and fears, not to mention how Anderson would work and provide for herself and a baby. “I remember thinking to myself, how am I going to pay for child care? I was in denial and tried to conceal my pregnancy until I couldn’t hide it anymore,” Anderson said.