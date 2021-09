Notice I said some in the headline. And to be clear, it’s not the Tigers of the Mizzou variety. It’s those gross purple & gold ones, of Louisiana State University. I don’t like those Tigers, y’all, but alas—they are doing what is safe for all by announcing that if you aren’t providing your proof of vaccination, you must show a negative Covid test within 72 hours of game day in order to gain admittance to their stadium.