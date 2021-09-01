Cancel
Royals activate Adalberto Mondesi, call up Jackson Kowar

By Royals Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royals have activated Adalberto Mondesi from the Injured List and called up pitcher Jackson Kowar as rosters expand to 28 for September. Mondesi, who had been out since June 20 with a left oblique injury, will be in the starting lineup tonight at designated hitter. Kowar will also start tonight at pitcher.

Jackson Kowar
#Royals
Kansas City Royals
MLB
Baseball
Sports
