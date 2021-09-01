Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Nvidia Shield TV to skip Android 10 update, but there’s still hope

By Bharat Bhushan
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Shield TV Android TV was introduced in 2015, and even though the Android TV market has been limping gradually toward user attractiveness, it has not been that bad all these years. In fact, the streaming box got the Android 9.0 update of the Android TV in 2019 and still continues to get feature updates. The latest and greatest Android OS – the Android 12 final version is just around the corner and this has triggered interest among Shield TV users as to when they will get the Android 10 OS update.

androidcommunity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Shield Tv#Android Tv#Android 10#Nvidia Shield Tv#The Android Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The best cheap 70-inch TV deals and sales for August 2021

Given that 4K panels have dropped dramatically in price over the past few years, there are almost always some great 70-inch TV deals up for grabs for shoppers on a budget. Whether you’re moving to a 4K TV for the first time or are just looking to size up, you can’t go wrong with a 70-inch, and now’s a great time to look for some 70-inch TV sales if you’ve been thinking of upgrading your home theater setup.
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

The Nvidia Shield TV is back on sale, in case you missed it the first time around

This story was originally published . Before the launch of last year's Chromecast with Google TV, the Nvidia Shield TV was far and away the best Android-based streaming box you could buy — and arguably, it still is. Nvidia has built a strong, passionate fan base with this gadget, which is probably why it doesn't go on sale all that often. Right now, you can grab the Shield TV at a rare discount from Amazon, Best Buy, or B&H.
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

TCL's latest TVs upgrade from Roku to full-blown Google TV

TCL is a huge player in the budget TV landscape. Although the company manufactures a few sets running Android, most of its offerings use Roku's software for all of your built-in entertainment needs. Back at CES, TCL promised to sell its first Google TV sometime in 2021, and with today's announcement, it's making good on that pledge.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Outlook for Android updated with new display options

Microsoft has pushed a new update to the Outlook app on Android, taking the app to version 4.2132.1 (42132819). The update adds new display density options, allowing users to choose between Spacious, Cozy and Compact views. The new options can be found under Now, in Settings> Preferences> Appearance> Density. The...
Technologyxda-developers

TCL’s new smart TVs come with Google TV instead of Roku TV

TCL has launched updated models of its popular 6-series and 5-series 4K TVs. The most notable change in the new series is that all TVs come with Google TV instead of Roku OS, which is what the previous 6-series and 5-series TVs came with. TCL 6-series and 5-series 4K TVs:...
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series restocks this week [UPDATE]

This week Best Buy announced they’d be restocking NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards at physical store locations. If you’re looking for a graphics card of the RTX variety, Best Buy’s release this week will require that you stop by a local Best Buy store to purchase said cards. The process begins in the morning of Thursday, August 26, 2021, and it’ll only be at a limited set of stores.
ComputersPosted by
PC Gamer

A recent Windows 10 update broke Alt+Tab switching on some PCs, here's how to fix it

Of all the features in Windows 10, bouncing around between apps and windows by pressing Alt+Tab might be the most useful one. If not, it surely ranks right up there as one of the best Windows shortcuts and tricks. So it is with added dismay that a recent update to Windows 10 appears to have broken the functionality for some users, because of a weird bug that seemingly has nothing to do with the feature (more on that in a moment).
NFLEngadget

Galaxy Watch 4 review: Still the best Android smartwatches around

Body composition scans and snore detection are interesting, but it’s Samsung’s core watch experience that delivers. In this article: galaxy watch 4 classic, gear, wear os, wearable, samsung, galaxy watch 4, smartwatch, tizen, galaxy watch, review. When Google and Samsung announced they had teamed up on the latest version of...
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Hulu Originals adds HDR support for Apple TV 4K, Roku and other devices

When it comes to adopting new technologies, Hulu is clearly behind the curve. For example, HDR support is one of the many features that users have been requested for a long time. While we’re happy to report that Hulu has finally implemented the feature, HDR is only available for some of its Originals on select devices.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Some Hulu Original shows and movies now support HDR on Apple TV

Hulu now supports high-dynamic range (HDR) streaming for some of its original content on compatible Apple TV models and other streaming devices. The Disney-owned streaming company has added HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support for many Hulu Originals that previously supported 4K streaming. The change was first spotted by an AVS Forum user (via CNET).
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

NVIDIA rolls out new updates to Unreal Engine developers

NVIDIA has today announced the roll-out of new updates adding new features tweaks and enhancements for its Unreal Engine developers to enjoy. The NVIDIA update take the form of a custom branch of Unreal Engine 4.27 (NvRTX) added to improve Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI), RTX Direct Illumination (RTXDI), and NVIDIA Real-Time Denoisers (NRD). The Unreal Engine RTXGI plugin has also been updated to make it even easier to add the latest version of this global illumination SDK (1.1.40) to your game, together with NVIDIA Reflex becoming a standard feature in Unreal Engine 4.27.
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

Netflix games have begun rolling out on Android – but it's still 'early days'

Netflix has rolled out the first of its games to users in Poland, letting users try Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3 on Android within the app. The streaming service cautions that this is a first step, calling the move "early days" – but it clarified that its games will be included with your Netflix subscription, and that they won't feature ads or in-app purchases. Like Netflix's movies and TV shows, then, it's all part of one single monthly cost.
TV & Videostechlicious.com

The Best Ways to Get Netflix & Streaming Services On Your TV

There's a good chance you already have at least one streaming media player at home, even if you aren't using it. Most mid-line and up HDTVs manufactured since 2015 have smart features that let you stream from a variety of services. Likewise, recent-model game consoles like the PlayStation and Xbox support major streaming services. You can even connect your phone to your TV to stream wired or wirelessly.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Which OnePlus Phones Will Get the Android 12 Update?

Are you wondering if your OnePlus phone will get the latest Android 12 update? If so, wonder no more as there’s now a tentative list of OnePlus devices available that shows what phones will get this upgrade. Like with other manufacturers, OnePlus assures certain years of major software updates for...
Behind Viral VideosAndroid Headlines

YouTube Rolls Out Line Icons For Android TV Player

After rolling out the line icons for Android and iOS apps, YouTube is now pushing the line icons to Android TV. YouTube is everyone’s favorite video streaming app. People spend a lot of time consuming YouTube content, whether they are at the Airport, at work, or relaxing on their couch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy