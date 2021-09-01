Cancel
South Dakota State

'Big John', the largest known triceratops, to go under the hammer

trust.org
 7 days ago

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The fossilised remains of 'Big John', the largest triceratops dinosaur ever discovered by paleontologists, will be sold by a Paris auction house in late October, and could fetch up to 1.5 million euros ($1.77 million). Big John roamed the lands of modern-day South Dakota more...

AnimalsPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Largest Triceratops Skeleton Ever Found to be Sold at Auction in Paris

The largest triceratops skeleton ever found could soon be yours as the massive dinosaur remains will be going up for auction in Paris later this year. Dubbed 'Big John,' the ancient creature reportedly measures a whopping 26 feet long, including an enormous eight-and-a-half foot-long skull which boasts a width of six-and-a-half feet. Discovered in South Dakota back in 2014, the giant triceratops has become something of a world traveler since being found as its skeleton was restored in Trieste, Italy, and, more recently, shipped to Paris where it was reassembled for public display ahead of a forthcoming auction.
Lifestyletecheblog.com

Big John, the World’s Largest Triceratops Dinosaur Skeleton Yet, Could be Yours for the Right Price in Paris

Big John isn’t a vehicle, piece of jewelry, or other luxurious item, but rather the world’s largest triceratops skeleton, and it could be yours for the price price. It’s headed to the Binoche et Giquello auction in October, boasting a skull that measures 2.62 meters (8 feet 7 inches) long, 2 meters (6 feet 7 inches) wide, with two massive horns measuring 1.1 meters (3 feet 7 inches) long, capable of withstanding 16 tons of pressure. Read more for a video and additional information.
