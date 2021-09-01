'Big John', the largest known triceratops, to go under the hammer

When Marianna Leivaditaki offered to cook me fish soup, I knew it would be good. Marianna is head chef at Morito, the Greco-Moorish mezze bar in London that is one of my favorite restaurants. But I didn't expect to be eating her silky, briny broth for breakfast in northwestern Crete on a green bay wedged between granite cliffs. We had never met before she picked me up earlier that morning in her brother Antonis's motorboat. I squeezed on board beside Antonis's young son, Orpheus, whose blond curls floated in the breeze. We glided past the craggy shoreline, pocked with caves and coves, until we found the perfect spot. Antonis tipped a mighty fish he'd caught a few hours earlier onto a cracked white stone. Marianna roughly chopped potatoes and tomatoes into a saucepan and tucked the fish on top. She scraped some salt from the rocks, tossed it in, and covered the contents with water and glugs of peppery olive oil, then lit a gas canister and left the soup to bubble vigorously under the sun.