Freshman Cross-Country Runner Jaxson Breedlove earns Student-Athlete of the Week!

Freshman Jaxson Breedlove becomes the first freshman cross-country runner to earn Student-Athlete of the Week (August 23-August 27th). Jaxson joined the cross country team because a friend asked him to. He continues to improve at each meet. At our last meet on Monday at Faith Christian he took two minutes off his previous time. Jaxson gives us everything he has at each meet. We are very proud of how he is doing.