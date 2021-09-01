Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Freshman Cross-Country Runner Jaxson Breedlove earns Student-Athlete of the Week!

By Admin
clintoncentralbulldogs.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreshman Jaxson Breedlove becomes the first freshman cross-country runner to earn Student-Athlete of the Week (August 23-August 27th). Jaxson joined the cross country team because a friend asked him to. He continues to improve at each meet. At our last meet on Monday at Faith Christian he took two minutes off his previous time. Jaxson gives us everything he has at each meet. We are very proud of how he is doing.

clintoncentralbulldogs.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freshman Cross Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Viroqua, WILa Crosse Tribune

Fall sports preview: Viroqua cross country teams feature returning athletes

The Viroqua High School cross country teams, which were both fifth in the Coulee Conference, have a good number of returning letter winners this season. “We have quite a few returning letter winners who are ready to step into leadership roles this season,” said Scott Benzing, who’s in his 22nd year of coaching. “Our runners are hard workers and are willing to put in the effort it takes to continually improve.”
pinecountynews.com

Young runners stepping up for cross country

The Pine City High School Cross Country team is stretching out in anticipation of a new season, and Coach Jared Clementson said his young squad is looking to develop their skills this year. “I am excited to see a lot of growth throughout the season,” Clementson said. “We won’t have...
Ashland, OHtimes-gazette.com

Area cross country runners shine in return of Ashland Invitational

ASHLAND — After the 2020 Ashland Cross Country Invite was canceled due to the pandemic, coaches, athletes and parents alike were eager to see just where their respective schools stand at a meet with numerous outstanding runners. And the results were outstanding as well for a number of individual teams...
Boone, NCIndependent Tribune

CROSS COUNTRY: West Cabarrus runners show their class in Boone meet

BOONE – Some West Cabarrus underclassmen performed well Saturday at a cross country meet held at Watauga High School. At the Pioneer Clash of the Classes, Wolverines Luke Dolan (ninth place in 12 minutes, 28 seconds) and Landon Hicks (14th place; 12:54) made the All-Meet team in the sophomore division of the meet.
College Sportsmoraviansports.com

Greyhound Student-Athletes Assist with 2021 Freshman Move In

BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- Members of Moravian University's athletic teams helped welcome the school's new freshmen in the Class of 2025 to campus Friday by helping out with 2021 Freshman Move In. Student-athletes from the men's and women's cross country, field hockey, football, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball teams...
Anita, IAswiowanewssource.com

PREP CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW: New coach to lead experienced CAM runners

ANITA – There's a new coach leading the cross country program at CAM. He's no stranger to the athletes he'll be leading this fall. Dominic Giegerich is the principal at the Anita-based high school, taking over for Todd Russell, who retired this past spring to be near family in Nebraska.
Clinton Herald

Prince of Peace adds more runners to cross country teams

CLINTON — The Prince of Peace cross country teams are gearing up for their first meet of the season next week. The Prince of Peace boys and girls cross country teams are slated to begin their season with a competition Sept. 2 at Iowa City Regina. This year’s team has five runners on the boys team and one runner on the girls team.
Grand Haven Tribune

Cross country preview: Big meets, big expectations for area runners

The format of last year’s cross country season was a marked departure from business as usual. With teams limited by MHSAA regulations, most meets were a two-team affair, which meant a less crowded starting line and absence for the large weekend meets that involved teams from across the state. For...
Stromsburg, NEfoxnebraska.com

Athlete of the Week: Carson Seim of Cross County

STROMSBURG, Neb. — Last season, Carter Seim surpassed 2,000 rushing yards, scored 38 touchdown and earned All-State honors. Despite these accomplishments, he stills sees room to improve this fall. "I've gotten a lot bigger. I've been hitting the weights harder than I ever had. I've put on 30 pounds since...
Gilbert, IAAmes Tribune

Gilbert girls ready to face challenging cross country schedule with returning runners, talented freshman

The Gilbert girls' cross country team is anxious to see where they stack up against a tough Raccoon River Conference entering the 2021 season. The Tigers compete in a conference that features five teams ranked in Class 3A to start the season. Two-time defending state champion Ballard is ranked first, Carlisle 11th, Winterset 12th, North Polk 17th and Adel-Desoto-Minburn 19th.
Sportsrdrnews.com

2K Blast event welcomes young cross country athletes

Gateway Christian, along with Pecos Valley Athletics, hosted the annual 2K Blast on Saturday in which 127 students in grades 3-8 competed in a 2,000-meter cross country race. Most area elementary and middle schools participated. Results, according to an event organizer, included: Middle school champions: Girls Team, Berrendo Middle; Girls 1st Place, Jayden Carranza, Santa Rosa JH; Boys Team, Berrendo Middle; Boys 1st Place, Oliver Wakefield, Berrendo Middle; Elementary school champions: Girls Team, Del Norte Elementary; Girls 1st Place, Quinn Booth, Military Heights; Boys Team, East Grand Plains; Boys 1st Place, Eli Cooper, East Grand Plains. Full results can be found at trisignup.com/Race/Results/115520. (Submitted Photo)
Beaufort, NCcarolinacoastonline.com

Student-Athlete of the Week

BEAUFORT — Adam McIntosh accomplished something Friday night that had been done just four other times in county history. The East Carteret senior quarterback rushed for more than 300 yards in a wild 59-42 win over Swansboro. He finished with 312 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries. McIntosh said...
oklahoman.com

Vote: The Oklahoman's Athletes of the Week for Aug. 21-27 in cross country, softball and volleyball

Here are The Oklahoman's High School Athletes of the Week for Aug. 21-27 in cross country, fastpitch softball and volleyball:. Gilbert Velez, Sr., Deer Creek: He picked up where he left off from last season, winning the Deer Creek Field Run Festival on Saturday, Aug. 21. The race included 18 teams and 141 runners. Velez, last year’s Class 6A state runner-up, finished the 5-kilometer run in 15 minutes, 32.12 seconds, leading Deer Creek to the team title.
Garden City, IAmartincountymessenger.com

Bearkat cross country runners open with good showing at Eldorado

ELDORADO – The Garden City high school cross country runners hit the road on Aug. 25 to compete at the Eldorado Stride on the Divide Invitational at Eldorado Golf Course. The varsity girls competed against nearly 150 runners and 17 teams. Mara Fuchs led the was for Garden City with a time of 16:33.1. Ella Braden ran a 17:08.0 and Aurora Alvarado finished with a time of 17:34.8. Bailey…

Comments / 0

Community Policy