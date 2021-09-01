Cancel
2021 Top 25 Under 25: Nicholas Abruzzese is #13

By Pension Plan Puppets
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicholas Abruzzese moves up to #13 on our Maple Leafs Top 25 Under 25. He’s one of only a few players to do so, with almost all the others near the very top of the list. Abruzzese was previously at #13 in our summer 2020 ranking, and it’s quite something to stay put there given the large churn of players we had going in and out and aging off the list, but even more so when considering that he has the widest spread of any of the 25 players we ranked.

