It may only be August, but the Halloween season is in full swing at Disney World, and if you do not act fast, you may miss out!. At Disney World this year, Guests may not be able to join in the festivities of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; however, Disney After Hours Boo Bash has come in as the replacement for a Magic Kingdom Halloween celebration. The After Hours event has already begun on select nights at Magic Kingdom and will continue to run until the end of October.