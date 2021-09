Gasoline remains very limited in the City of Hammond, Mayor Pete Panepinto said today. He urged drivers who are waiting in a gas line to not block driveways or intersections. North Oaks Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rob Peltier sounded that request earlier in the day. He urged drivers waiting in long lines for gasoline to let emergency vehicles get through. He said there had been several incidents where ambulances bringing people to the hospital were impeded by the long lines stretching to a gas station near Hammond Square.