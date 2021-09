DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Central Station is transforming, and that's also the case for native Detroiter Juane Bullock. He's part of an apprenticeship program. "I've lived in Detroit the majority of my life, and there was no talk of doing construction, no talk of laying bricks or being plumbers or electricians, unfortunately," he said. "I got old enough and I don't know do you have to give the credit too, but someone opened up the door and they ushered us in."