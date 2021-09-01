Cancel
Hancock County, KY

Hornets sting Mustangs 28-8; Willis runs wild

By Linda
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogan Willis ran over would be tacklers and carried players down the field on his way to 187 rushing yards during Hancock County’s 28-8 win over Muhlenberg County here Friday. The Hornets are unbeaten at 2-0. “Offensively we didn’t play well in the first half at all, we gave the ball up several times. But we were glad to come back out and battle in the second half,” HCHS coach Bobby Eubanks said. “This was a good early season test and we were really proud of our defensive effort. The boys really came together as a team in the second half.”

