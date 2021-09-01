Plaque Unveiling on Labor Day 

There will be a Plaque Unveiling at the Domtar Picnic Area from 11 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday September 6th. The picnic pavilion is located on the left one mile north of Jeffreys Cliffs parking area, on KY Hwy 1406. The public is invited. This event will be in honor of the late Jerry Harris and his family, for their generous donation of the land that made it possible for Jeffreys Cliffs to be accessible to the public.