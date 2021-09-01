Cancel
Plaque Unveiling on Labor Day 

By Linda
hancockclarion.com
 5 days ago

There will be a Plaque Unveiling at the Domtar Picnic Area from 11 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday September 6th. The picnic pavilion is located on the left one mile north of Jeffreys Cliffs parking area, on KY Hwy 1406. The public is invited.  This event will be in honor of the late Jerry Harris and his family, for their generous donation of the land that made it possible for Jeffreys Cliffs to be accessible to the public.

www.hancockclarion.com

Advocacywktn.com

Our Place Family Dining Offering Free Meals to Veterans on Labor Day

Our Place Family Dining is offering free meals to veterans on Labor Day September 6. Our Place’s Toby Frater took to Facebook to make the announcement, “All vets, come in and join our family. We’re going to have a meal for you provided by us for free. We just want to see you in here. Remember you always have a home here at Our Place. We’re not going anywhere.”
Lifestylediscoverdenton.com

Celebrate Labor Day in Denton

Labor Day falls on Monday, September 6, 2021, this year. Mark your calendar and plan a trip!. Denton is the perfect place to celebrate the end of summer. This vibrant city is packed with activities for the entire family!. Explore the downtown square, take a mural tour, or walk around...
Fallon, NVNevada Appeal

Labor Day weekend

The Labor Day weekend will have a number of activities for area residents starting with the annual Fallon Lions Club parade, the longest running event of its type in Nevada. This year’s theme is “Celebrating the Survival of the Pandemic.”. The Fallon Lions Club is accepting entries. The registration deadline...
Moscow, IDuiargonaut.com

Staying active this Labor Day

Here are some ideas to spend your weekend outdoors. With an extra day added to the weekend, Labor Day is a great opportunity to stretch your legs and get active. Here are some ideas for spending this three day weekend. Grandfather and Grandmother Trails. In Clarkia, Idaho, one hour out...
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Labor Day Splashtacular

Join Parks and Recreation staff at the CAC to celebrate Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Back to School on Labor Day at the CAC outdoor water park. Activities and games are spread throughout the day to encourage participation from patrons of all ages and abilities. Activities are FREE with paid admission.
Jacksonville, ALjsu.edu

Labor Day Holiday Hours

Jacksonville State University will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. The following hours will be in effect for campus services. The Recreation and Fitness Center will be open Friday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 12-9 p.m.; and closed on Monday.
Lynn Haven, FLWJHG-TV

Food Truck Fridays

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Food truck Fridays have kicked off at Leslie Porter Park in Lynn Haven. An assortment of food trucks will be parked at Leslie Porter Park every Friday through the end of October during the hours of 11am to 2pm. Two of the food trucks that...
Seymour, INTribTown.com

Libraries closing for Labor Day

The Jackson County Public Library will be closed Sept. 6 for the Labor Day holiday in Seymour and Crothersville. The Discovery Bus also will be off the road that day. While no materials are due on Labor Day, customers may use the materials returns at the Seymour, Crothersville and Medora libraries.
Recipesmetroparent.com

The Ultimate At-Home Labor Day

Labor Day can’t come soon enough this year. We’re still dealing with COVID-19 and back-to-school is right around the corner, so you’re probably really wanting a peaceful day off. And the first Monday is September — which is dedicated to the creation to the labor movement and celebrates the achievements...
CelebrationsEunice News

History of Labor Day

Labor Day weekend is much-anticipated. Many people look forward to Labor Day weekend because it offers one last extended break to enjoy summer weather. Though summer does not officially end until September is nearly over, for many people Labor Day, which is celebrated annually on the first Monday in September, marks the unofficial end of summer. But Labor Day is more than just one final chance to…
Sturgis, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Community Appreciation Picnic held

STURGIS — The Annual Sturgis Community Appreciation Picnic Wednesday in Sturgis drew a large crowd. The Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau hosts the event with the help of many local business sponsors. Attendees enjoyed free grilled hamburgers, hot dogs and all the trimmings as well as live music by Camp Comfort at Harley-Davidson Rally Point in downtown Sturgis. The picnic is a way to thank the community for hosting the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally each year.
Evergreen Park, ILevergreenpark-ill.com

Labor Day Concert and Fireworks

Join us at 50-Acre Park on Monday, September 6! Great events. . .starting off with a great free concert by Rich Daniels and the City Lights Orchestra at 5pm, followed by fireworks at dusk (approximately 8pm). All at 50-Acre Park, 91st and Rockwell. Refreshments will be available. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs.
LifestyleABC Action News

Plexaderm Labor Day Special

Everybody celebrates a birthday each year. And on that day, maybe we don’t feel any older but looking in the mirror may disagree with you. Sometimes your age has NOTHING to do with WHY YOU look older. Today we’re going to be talking about Plexaderm. Learn more call: 800-965-0582 or...
Politicscityofhomestead.com

Labor Day City Closures

The Offices of the City of Homestead and the Solid Waste Drop Site will be closed Monday, September 6, 2021 in observance of Labor Day and will reopen at normal business hours on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. The City of Homestead Trolley will not operate on Monday, September 6, 2021 in observance of Labor Day and will resume normal operations on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
Wellington, KScityofwellington.net

Labor Day Sanitation Schedule

Due to the observance of Labor Day on Monday ~ September 6th, the Compost Site, Landfill & Recycling Center will be closed. Monday’s refuse collection routes will be completed on Tuesday ~ September 7th.
Charitieserienewsnow.com

Salvation Army Hosts Monthly Food Distribution

Hundreds of community members got food on Monday, thanks to the Salvation Army. Twice a month, the Salvation Army hosts a drive-thru food distribution. They started this before the pandemic began but saw even more people coming out during the pandemic. People who came through on Monday got milk, butter,...
Douglas, GAdouglasnow.com

Walmart releases statement regarding aisle closures

An alleged mouse sighting led to the closure of several aisles at the Douglas Walmart SuperCenter late this week. On Friday, pictures of the closed aisles began circulating on social media platforms along with speculation about why the aisles might be closed. DouglasNow reached out to Walmart’s corporate office late Friday seeking information.
Monticello, WIkmaland.com

Community Kitchen Co-op logo

MONTICELLO, Wis. – Taking a new approach to local food production and distribution is the vision of the Community Kitchen Co-op. Based out of a building being remodeled in Monticello, team members will be making deliveries of locally produced food. They’ll prepare ready-made meals and distribute them to “eaters” as well as pick-up locations in southern Wisconsin.

