OCTC Addressing CDL Driver Shortage
OWENSBORO, KY (08/25/2021) Owensboro Community and Technical College (OCTC) will launch a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Academy in October 2021 to help address the driver shortage in our region. Offered through OCTC’s Workforce Solutions division, this regional CDL driving academy is possible through a public partnership with the Owensboro Riverport Authority (ORA) and will offer both CDL Class A and Class B certification training.www.hancockclarion.com
Comments / 0