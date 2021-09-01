Cancel
Owensboro, KY

OCTC Addressing CDL Driver Shortage

By Linda
hancockclarion.com
 5 days ago

OWENSBORO, KY (08/25/2021) Owensboro Community and Technical College (OCTC) will launch a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Academy in October 2021 to help address the driver shortage in our region. Offered through OCTC’s Workforce Solutions division, this regional CDL driving academy is possible through a public partnership with the Owensboro Riverport Authority (ORA) and will offer both CDL Class A and Class B certification training.

www.hancockclarion.com

Owensboro, KY
Mike Rodgers
