President Shrum appoints Jerome Loughridge senior vice president of operations
Media Contact: Monica Roberts | Interim Assistant Vice President of Strategic Communications | 405-744-4800 | monica.roberts@okstate.edu. Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum has recommended the appointment of respected business and public policy executive Jerome Loughridge to serve as a strategic advisor overseeing the operations of the OSU system campuses in Stillwater, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Okmulgee, with a combined enrollment of over 34,000.news.okstate.edu
