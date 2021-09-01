Cancel
Oklahoma State

President Shrum appoints Jerome Loughridge senior vice president of operations

okstate.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedia Contact: Monica Roberts | Interim Assistant Vice President of Strategic Communications | 405-744-4800 | monica.roberts@okstate.edu. Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum has recommended the appointment of respected business and public policy executive Jerome Loughridge to serve as a strategic advisor overseeing the operations of the OSU system campuses in Stillwater, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Okmulgee, with a combined enrollment of over 34,000.

news.okstate.edu

