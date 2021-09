Bears always sound smarter than bulls. Negativity and pessimism tend to sound more logical and compelling than optimism and positive thinking. The arguments for a market correction at this point are very hard to refute. The indices and many stocks are extended, negative seasonality is at work, the Fed is ready to taper its bond-buying, valuations are extreme in many cases, and the Delta variant of COVID is hurting the economy. How can this market not correct very soon?