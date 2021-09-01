Innovation is hard. Here are five ways to make it easier

There aren’t many IT professionals that still have a hard time convincing the board of the importance of digital transformation. The unique challenges brought about by the pandemic demonstrated just how important digital capabilities are to adapting and thriving in rapidly changing circumstances. Yet while priorities such as launching new services and improving customer experience are now high on the agenda in every boardroom, it’s more difficult to drive interest in the integration that powers these initiatives. According to our research, only 29 percent of the applications organizations use are integrated, leaving IT estates siloed. As a result, many organizations lack the means to fully embrace and accelerate digital transformation.