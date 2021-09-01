AP Explains: Congress asks tech companies for Jan. 6 records

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has threatened telecom companies, claiming they would be "shut down" if they handed over Republicans' phone data to the January 6 commission being conducted by the US House. The commission is investigating the circumstances that led to the Capitol riot, and have request the phone records of several Republican lawmakers, including Representatives Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, Madison Cawthorn, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, Mo Brooks, Jody Hice, Scott Perry, Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar. That list could grow to include more Republican lawmakers. Republicans have complained that the request constitutes government overreach....