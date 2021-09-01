Cancel
Congress & Courts

AP Explains: Congress asks tech companies for Jan. 6 records

 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested that telecommunications and social media companies preserve the personal communications of hundreds of people who may have somehow been connected to the attack. It’s a sweeping public demand from Congress that is rare, if not unprecedented, in its breadth and could put the companies in a tricky position as they balance political and privacy interests.

Congress & CourtsWashington Post

What are Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney waiting for?

Republican Reps. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) and Liz Cheney (Wyo.) have defied their party and risked their seats by agreeing to serve on the House select committee to investigate the MAGA Republicans’ attempt to overturn the 2020 election, which culminated in the violent insurrection on Jan. 6. Cheney recently accepted the role as vice chair of the committee.
Texas StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

DOJ takes aim at Texas abortion law

The Justice Department indicated it will step up challenges to a restrictive Texas law that blocks abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected through enforcement of a 27-year-old law that prohibits physical obstruction of those seeking abortions or reproductive healthcare services.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

There’s only one way for Democrats to win the abortion fight

For all intents and purposes, Roe v. Wade is no longer the law in Texas, thanks to a far-right legislature and an activist U.S. Supreme Court majority. Republican legislators in multiple states are already drafting copycat laws, and in weeks we could be in what is essentially a post-Roe world, in which abortion is legal in blue states and all but outlawed in red states.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens phone companies if they hand over 6 January records

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has threatened telecom companies, claiming they would be "shut down" if they handed over Republicans' phone data to the January 6 commission being conducted by the US House. The commission is investigating the circumstances that led to the Capitol riot, and have request the phone records of several Republican lawmakers, including Representatives Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, Madison Cawthorn, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, Mo Brooks, Jody Hice, Scott Perry, Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar. That list could grow to include more Republican lawmakers. Republicans have complained that the request constitutes government overreach....
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Herald

Americans warier of US government surveillance: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON -- As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks approaches, Americans increasingly balk at intrusive government surveillance in the name of national security, and only about a third believe that the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were worth fighting, according to a new poll. More Americans...
POTUSWashington Post

Trump-appointed ambassador directed government business to his hotel, emails show

Kelly Craft, who was appointed to two ambassadorships under President Donald Trump, directed government business to Trump’s hotel in Washington while in office, emails released by the State Department show. In November 2018, Craft — then the U.S. ambassador to Canada — received an email about an upcoming conference in...
POTUSWashington Post

Can Trump use executive privilege to stall the Jan. 6 investigation?

Former president Donald Trump is trying to do something that is without modern precedent: use executive privilege, even though he’s no longer president, to stop Congress from investigating his role in fomenting the violence of Jan. 6. Can he? His claim is shaky, legal experts say, but he could still...

