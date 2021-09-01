Cancel
Trenton, KY

Wayne Bartlett Addison

Kentucky New Era
 5 days ago

Wayne Bartlett Addison, 94, of Trenton, passed away Tuesday August 31, 2021, at 6 a.m. at Life Care Center of Hickory Woods in Antioch, Tenn., of natural causes. Services will be Monday, September 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Elkton Ward with Bishop Jeff Cumbee officiating. Burial will follow in the Stokes Chapel Cemetery in Todd County. Visitation will be Monday September 6, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. at the church. Latham Funeral Home in Elkton is in charge of the arrangements.

