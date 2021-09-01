Assessing Readiness for Telehealth in Rural Communities

INDIANAPOLIS - The executive director of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs says the recently-launched Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program is designed to help rural communities deal with the financial impact of the pandemic. Denny Spinner says when funding from the American Rescue Plan Act was announced, OCRA sent out a survey to communities asking how the agency could help. "It came back very clear that they needed some guidance; they needed somebody to step alongside them and really connect the funds that are coming to these communities and connect that to projects and priorities that would help them leverage that dollar as much as they possibly can," Spinner said.