Assessing Readiness for Telehealth in Rural Communities
J Christ Nurs. 2021 Aug 25. doi: 10.1097/CNJ.0000000000000888. Online ahead of print. As rural communities often lack access to quality, affordable healthcare, telehealth has the potential to reduce healthcare gaps for rural residents. Qualitative research with interpretive phenomenology through use of the Health Promotion Model and Appreciative Inquiry was used to create and pilot a telehealth survey about residents’ readiness in using telehealth. The survey of three rural counties in southern Ohio identified three themes: a knowledge gap related to telehealth; infrastructure; and a desire for easier access to healthcare. Telehealth can be considered a viable, cost-effective alternative for rural populations.www.docwirenews.com
