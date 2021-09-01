Cancel
An Exploration of Socio-demographic, Economic, and Environmental Factors in Black/White Disparities in Low Birth Weight Outcomes: A Cross-Sectional Study

J Res Health Sci. 2021 May 12;21(2):e00511. doi: 10.34172/jrhs.2021.49. BACKGROUND: Numerous studies have been conducted to seek a better understanding of disparities in adverse pregnancy outcomes. The present study aimed to explore racial differences in influential socio-demographic, economic, and environmental factors in women who have had a low birth weight (LBW) infant (outcome variable).

Sociodemographic and Geographic Disparities in Obstetrical Ultrasound Imaging Utilization: A Population-based Study

Acad Radiol. 2021 Aug 24:S1076-6332(21)00320-2. doi: 10.1016/j.acra.2021.07.012. Online ahead of print. RATIONALE AND OBJECTIVES: Obstetrical ultrasound imaging is an important part of prenatal care, though not all patients have readily available access to ultrasound services. This study aimed to assess the association between sociodemographic and geographic factors and (1) having a second trimester complete obstetrical ultrasound and (2) overall obstetrical ultrasound utilization.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Trajectories of and Disparities in HIV Prevalence among Black, White, and Hispanic/Latino High Risk Heterosexuals in 89 U.S. Metropolitan Statistical Areas, 1992-2013

Ann Epidemiol. 2021 Aug 22:S1047-2797(21)00265-9. doi: 10.1016/j.annepidem.2021.08.015. Online ahead of print. Estimates of HIV prevalence, and how it changes over time, are needed to inform action (e.g., resource allocation) to improve HIV-related public health. However, creating adequate estimates of (diagnosed and undiagnosed) HIV prevalence is challenging due to biases in samples receiving HIV testing and due to difficulties enumerating key risk populations. To our knowledge, estimates of HIV prevalence among high risk heterosexuals in the United States produced for geographic areas smaller than the entire nation have to date been only for single years and/or for single cities (or other single geographic locations). The present study addresses these gaps by using multilevel modeling on multiple data series, in combination with previous estimates of HIV prevalence among heterosexuals from the extant literature, to produce annual estimates of HIV prevalence among high risk heterosexuals for each of 89 metropolitan statistical areas, from 1992-2013. It also produces estimates for these MSAs and years by racial/ethnic subgroup to allow for an examination of change over time in racial/ethnic disparities in HIV prevalence among high risk heterosexuals. The resulting estimates suggest that HIV prevalence among high risk heterosexuals has decreased steadily, on average, from 1992-2013. Examination of these estimates by racial/ethnic subgroup suggests that this trend is primarily due to decreases among Black and Hispanic/Latino high risk heterosexuals. HIV prevalence among white high risk heterosexuals remained steady over time at around 1 percent during the study period. Although HIV prevalence among Black and Hispanic/Latino high risk heterosexuals was much higher (approximately 3.5% and 3.3%, respectively) than that among whites in 1992, over time these differences decreased as HIV prevalence decreased over time among these subgroups. By 2013, HIV prevalence among Hispanic/Latino high risk heterosexuals was estimated to be very similar to that among white high risk heterosexuals (approximately 1 percent), with prevalence among Black high risk heterosexuals still estimated to be almost twice as high. It is likely that as HIV incidence has decreased among heterosexuals from 1992-2013, mortality due to all causes has remained disparately high among racial/ethnic minorities, thereby outpacing new HIV cases. Future research should aim to empirically examine this by comparing changes over time in estimated HIV incidence among heterosexuals to changes over time in mortality and causes of death among HIV-positive heterosexuals, by racial/ethnic subgroup.
Omaha, NEunmc.edu

Study identifies gender factors, barriers in cardiology field

Women dominate the physician workforce in many medical specialties. But 2017 data shows women made up only 14.1% of the workforce in the field of cardiology. UNMC researchers recently published the first study to identify factors and barriers that impact the decision of female fellows-in-training (FIT) to pursue training in electrophysiology, which deals with the heart’s electrical properties. The article appeared online in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. (The journal also carried an editorial about the study.)
Women's Healthhealio.com

Challenge study demonstrates women experience worse flu outcomes

A challenge study demonstrated that women are more likely than men to be symptomatic and have more symptoms of influenza. “We were drawn into this topic after Sabra L. Klein, PhD, who is also a co-author on the paper, gave a presentation on sex differences in influenza at NIH. There are data, in both animal and human studies, characterizing differences between the biological sexes in outcomes with influenza disease,” Luca T. Giurgea, MD, a clinical fellow in the Laboratory of Infectious Diseases Clinical Studies Unit at the NIH and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Healio.
Women's Healthdocwirenews.com

Gender disparities in difficulty accessing healthcare and cost-related medication non-adherence: The CDC behavioral risk factor surveillance system (BRFSS) survey

Prev Med. 2021 Sep 3:106779. doi: 10.1016/j.ypmed.2021.106779. Online ahead of print. Ensuring healthcare access is critical to maintain health and prevent illness. Studies demonstrate gender disparities in healthcare access. Less is known about how these vary with age, race/ethnicity, and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. We utilized cross-sectional data from 2016 to 2019 CDC Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), a U.S. telephone-based survey of adults (≥18 years). Measures of difficulty accessing healthcare included absence of healthcare coverage, delay in healthcare access, absence of primary care physician, >1-year since last checkup, inability to see doctor due to cost, and cost-related medication non-adherence. We studied the association between gender and these variables using multivariable-adjusted logistic regression models, stratifying by age, race/ethnicity, and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease status. Our population consisted of 1,737,397 individuals; 54% were older (≥45 years), 51% women, 63% non-Hispanic White, 12% non-Hispanic Black,17% Hispanic, 9% reported atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. In multivariable-adjusted models, women were more likely to report delay in healthcare access: odds ratio (OR) and (95% confidence interval): 1.26 (1.11, 1.43) [p < 0.001], inability to see doctor due to cost: 1.29 (1.22, 1.36) [p < 0.001], cost-related medication non-adherence: 1.24 (1.01, 1.50) [p 0.04]. Women were less likely to report lack of healthcare coverage: 0.71 (0.66, 0.75) [p < 0.001] and not having a primary care physician: 0.50 (0.48, 0.52) [p < 0.001]. Disparities were pronounced in younger (<45 years) and Black women. Identifying these barriers, particularly among younger women and Black women, is crucial to ensure equitable healthcare access to all individuals.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They discover that the first inhabitants of what is now the United States were “sophisticated engineers” who built massive “indestructible” structures.

Native Americans, who occupied the area known as ‘Poverty Point’ in present-day Louisiana more than 3,000 years ago, were “highly skilled engineers capable of building massive earthen structures” in short periods of time and have been preserved to this day. , according to a new study managed by a group of researchers from the University of Washington in St. Louis (Missouri).
Best Life

Your Stroke Risk Is 85 Percent Higher If You Sleep Like This, Study Says

Whether you have to sleep with the fan on or need three pillows to doze off, we all have our preferences when it comes to our nightly routines. But aside from a cranky morning or a stiff neck, many of us don't think about the way these sleeping habits can have a serious impact on our overall health. Recent research has found that the way you sleep could significantly increasing your chances of having a stroke. Read on to find out if your sleep routine is raising your stroke risk by 85 percent.
Public Healthspring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Not Drinking Enough Water, Say Dietitians

Drinking enough water should be one of the easier nutrition habits to be consistent with. After all, it doesn't require any preparation and is generally easily accessible; however, it is one of the wellness habits I see adults struggle with the most. Water makes up about 60% of the adult human body and is essential to so many vital functions and reactions that are constantly occurring in your body at any given time. So, what happens when you don't drink enough water? The list here is long, but one major side effect of inadequate water intake is heat illness.
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
Public Healthophthalmologytimes.com

COVID-19: Investigators focus on vaccine’s impact on eyes

A study in the United Arab Emirates reported a possible link between adverse ocular events and a COVID-19 vaccination. Investigators in the United Arab Emirates reported a possible association between ocular adverse events and a COVID-19 vaccination (Sinopharm).1. The events developed after patients received the first dose of the vaccine....
EatThis

What a Daily Walking Habit Does to Your Body After 60, Says Science

A recent survey reports that the average American spends two hours every single day lounging on their sofa of choice. Even more striking: a staggering 61% of respondents say their couch has become their "new best friend" ever since COVID-19 arrived, which forced us all indoors. Now, there's nothing wrong with some rest and relaxation, but it's so important for everyone to get up and get moving on a daily basis. There's no easier way to accomplish that than going for a walk. Moreover, while regular physical activity is advisable at any age, it's an absolute non-negotiable past one's 60th birthday.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Older people with abdominal fat and weak muscles are more likely to develop mobility problems

Weak muscles and abdominal fat are a dangerous combination for older people who have difficulty walking. A study conducted by researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, in partnership with colleagues at University College London (UCL) in the UK, points to a significant loss of gait speed in older people with these two physical traits.
ScienceAlert

Study Suggests a New Number of Daily Steps For Health Benefits, And It's Not 10,000

There's no magic number when it comes to exercise, but that doesn't mean numbers aren't important. After all, numbers are easy, convenient things to remember. And because exercise is something that can be easily quantified, having numbers as symbols of how much exercise we should be getting can serve an important role in public health. When it comes to walking, the most obvious figure many of us think of is 10,000 – long idealized as the target to hit in terms of daily steps needed to improve our health. There's evidence to back it up too. A number of studies in recent years have...

