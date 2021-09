This week, students will file in through the doors of Mars Area School District buildings for the first day of school under a mask-optional policy. But not all children in the district will be returning. A growing number of parents are choosing to keep their kids out of in-person school and move them — or return — to online cyberschool programs. They're making their choices in response to what they believe are inadequate COVID-19 safety policies in the face of a rising delta variant.