Texans can now buy beer and wine before noon on Sundays

AUSTIN, Texas — Cheers, Texas: You can now legally buy beer and wine at stores starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays. House Bill 1518 was passed by the 87th Texas Legislature and went into effect on Wednesday, Sept. 1, along with 665 other new laws. The law amends the Alcoholic Beverage Code to allow grocery stores and convenience stores to sell beer and wine starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of having to wait until noon.