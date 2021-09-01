Cancel
Long-term safety and efficacy of dimethyl fumarate for up to 13 years in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis: Final ENDORSE study results

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Mult Scler. 2021 Sep 1:13524585211037909. doi: 10.1177/13524585211037909. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Dimethyl fumarate (DMF) demonstrated favorable benefit-risk in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) patients in phase-III DEFINE and CONFIRM trials, and ENDORSE extension. OBJECTIVE: The main aim of this study is assessing DMF safety/efficacy up to 13 years in ENDORSE.

www.docwirenews.com

#Multiple Sclerosis#Relapsing#Dimethyl Fumarate#Efficacy#Disability#Dmf Dmf#Pbo Dmf#Ci#Pmid
