Age and sex-specific incidence rates of group A streptococcal pharyngitis between 2010 and 2018: a population-based study

DocWire News
 7 days ago

Future Microbiol. 2021 Sep 1. doi: 10.2217/fmb-2021-0077. Online ahead of print. Aim: Group A streptococcus (GAS) pharyngitis is a common clinical infection with significant morbidity but remains understudied. Materials & methods: We sought to assess the rates of testing and incidence of GAS pharyngitis in Calgary, Alberta based on age and sex. Results: A total of 1,074,154 tests were analyzed (58.8% female, mean age 24.8 years) of which 16.6% were positive. Age-standardized testing and positivity was greatest in the 5-14 years age group and lowest in persons over 75 years. Females had greater rates of testing and positivity throughout. Testing rates (incidence rate ratios: 1.40, 95% CI: 1.39-1.41) and case rates (incidence rate ratios: 1.36, 95% CI: 1.33-1.39) increased over time. Conclusion: Future studies should focus on evaluating disparities in testing and treatment outcomes to optimize the approach to this infection.

