Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Assessing multiple sclerosis-related quality of life among Iranian patients using the MSQOL-54 tool: a cross-sectional study

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

BMC Neurol. 2021 Aug 31;21(1):333. doi: 10.1186/s12883-021-02357-8. BACKGROUND: Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic autoimmune disease and is one of the most costly medical conditions that imposed families with catastrophic health expenditures. There is an increasing trend in using alternative medicines including, dietary supplements, herbs, vitamins, and minerals. To date, the association between dietary as well as herbal supplements and QoL in MS patients is under researched; thus, this study aimed to assess the association between the self-reported supplement used and QoL between MS patients.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cross Sectional Study#Multiple Sclerosis#Dietary Supplements#Sectional#Iranian#Ms#Shahid Kazemi Pharmacy#Phc#Mhc#Pmid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Technologydocwirenews.com

Walking with UAN.GO Exoskeleton: Training and Compliance in a Multiple Sclerosis Patient

Neurol Int. 2021 Aug 23;13(3):428-438. doi: 10.3390/neurolint13030042. BACKGROUND: Multiple sclerosis is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects myelin in the central nervous system. It is complex and unpredictable and occurs predominantly in young adults, causing increasing disability and a significantly lower quality of life. Recent studies investigated how rehabilitation training through the use of a robotic exoskeleton can influence walking recovery in patients with a serious neurological disease.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Research interrupted: The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on multiple sclerosis research in the field of rehabilitation and quality of life

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Aug 26;7(3):20552173211038030. doi: 10.1177/20552173211038030. eCollection 2021 Jul-Sep. BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has likely had a negative impact on rehabilitation and quality of life (QoL) research in multiple sclerosis (MS). METHOD: We explored perceived barriers to research among 87 researchers, representing 18 countries, both...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Brain atrophy and lesion burden are associated with disability progression in a multiple sclerosis real-world dataset using only T2-FLAIR: The NeuroSTREAM MSBase study

BACKGROUND: Methodological challenges limit the use of brain atrophy and lesion burden measures in the follow-up of multiple sclerosis (MS) patients on clinical routine datasets. OBJECTIVE: To determine the feasibility of T2-FLAIR-only measures of lateral ventricular volume (LVV) and salient central lesion volume (SCLV), as markers of disability progression (DP)...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Evaluation of diagnosis and treatment practices of Brazilian neurologists among patients with multiple sclerosis

Arq Neuropsiquiatr. 2021 Jul;79(7):598-606. doi: 10.1590/0004-282X-ANP-2020-0362. BACKGROUND: Recent changes to the diagnostic criteria for multiple sclerosis (MS) and new medications have had a major impact on the way in which specialists manage the disease. OBJECTIVE: To investigate factors considered by Brazilian neurologists in managing MS, and to identify how these...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Long-term safety and efficacy of dimethyl fumarate for up to 13 years in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis: Final ENDORSE study results

Mult Scler. 2021 Sep 1:13524585211037909. doi: 10.1177/13524585211037909. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Dimethyl fumarate (DMF) demonstrated favorable benefit-risk in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) patients in phase-III DEFINE and CONFIRM trials, and ENDORSE extension. OBJECTIVE: The main aim of this study is assessing DMF safety/efficacy up to 13 years in ENDORSE.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

A validated generally applicable approach using the systematic assessment of disease modules by GWAS reveals a multi-omic module strongly associated with risk factors in multiple sclerosis

BMC Genomics. 2021 Aug 30;22(1):631. doi: 10.1186/s12864-021-07935-1. BACKGROUND: There exist few, if any, practical guidelines for predictive and falsifiable multi-omic data integration that systematically integrate existing knowledge. Disease modules are popular concepts for interpreting genome-wide studies in medicine but have so far not been systematically evaluated and may lead to corroborating multi-omic modules.
Healthdocwirenews.com

Experiences of healthcare for people living with multiple sclerosis and their healthcare professionals

Health Expect. 2021 Sep 4. doi: 10.1111/hex.13348. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative condition of the central nervous system that commonly strikes in young adulthood and has no cure. Many people living with MS (PwMS) will have significant contact with a range of healthcare professionals (HCPs). To achieve optimal health outcomes in MS, it is important to understand factors that contribute to positive or negative healthcare experiences. Previous studies have shown that PwMS want clear communication and in-depth relationships with their HCPs. However, many studies have lacked qualitative feedback from HCPs.
Healthdocwirenews.com

Effect of Health Care Providers' Focused Discussion and Proactive Education About Relapse Management on Patient Reporting of Multiple Sclerosis Relapse

Int J MS Care. 2021 Jul-Aug;23(4):151-156. doi: 10.7224/1537-2073.2020-018. Epub 2021 Feb 8. BACKGROUND: Treatments for multiple sclerosis (MS) relapse include intravenous corticosteroids and repository corticotropin injection. Despite available treatment, in the Multiple Sclerosis in America 2017 survey, only 47% of patients reported always/often contacting their MS health care provider (HCP) during relapse. In this study, the Multiple Sclerosis in America 2017 survey participants who received intravenous corticosteroids or repository corticotropin injection for treatment of past relapses completed a follow-up survey to understand how patients characterize relapse severity and to explore predictors of patients contacting their HCP during a relapse.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Testing of Journal Writing for Symptom Concordance in Adults with Multiple Sclerosis

Int J MS Care. 2021 Jul-Aug;23(4):157-161. doi: 10.7224/1537-2073.2019-108. Epub 2021 Jan 21. BACKGROUND: Adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) experience many complex symptoms. However, research is lacking on the best method to record their symptom experience. The primary goal of this study was to test the feasibility of journal writing to capture the description of core symptoms experienced by adults with MS. A secondary goal was to collect self-report symptom data to assess concordance between the journal entries and MS-Related Symptom Checklist (MS-RS) scores.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Assessment of Cerebrovascular Dynamics and Cognitive Function with Acute Aerobic Exercise in Persons with Multiple Sclerosis

Int J MS Care. 2021 Jul-Aug;23(4):162-169. doi: 10.7224/1537-2073.2020-003. Epub 2021 Jan 21. BACKGROUND: Cognitive dysfunction in multiple sclerosis (MS) may partially stem from inadequate cerebral blood flow. Cerebral blood flow and cognitive function improve with aerobic exercise in healthy adults. The effect of aerobic exercise on cerebrovascular hemodynamics and cognitive performance in persons with MS is unclear. The acute effect of aerobic exercise versus quiet rest on cerebrovascular hemodynamics and cognitive performance in relapsing-remitting MS was examined.
Healthdocwirenews.com

Interface of Multiple Sclerosis, Depression, Vascular Disease, and Mortality: A Population-Based Matched Cohort Study

Neurology. 2021 Sep 1:10.1212/WNL.0000000000012610. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000012610. Online ahead of print. ObjectiveTo assess whether the association between depression, vascular disease, and mortality differs in people with MS as compared with age, sex and general practice-matched controls.MethodsWe conducted a population-based retrospective matched cohort study between 1-Jan-1987 and 30-Sep-2018, which included people with MS and matched controls without MS from England, stratified by depression status. We used time-varying Cox proportional hazard regression models to test the association between MS, depression and time to incident vascular disease and mortality. Analyses were also stratified by sex.Results12,251 people with MS and 72,572 matched controls were identified. At baseline, 21% of people with MS and 9% of controls had depression. As compared with matched controls without depression, people with MS had an increased risk of incident vascular disease regardless of whether they had comorbid depression. The 10-year hazard of all-cause mortality was 1.75-fold greater in controls with depression (95%CI 1.59-1.91), 3.88-fold greater in people with MS without depression (95%CI 3.66-4.10), and 5.43-fold greater in people with MS and depression (95%CI 4.88-5.96). Overall, the interaction between MS status and depression was synergistic, with 14% of the observed effect attributable to the interaction. Sex-stratified analyses confirmed differences in hazard ratios.ConclusionsDepression is associated with increased risks of incident vascular disease and mortality in people with MS and the effects of depression and MS on all-cause mortality are synergistic. Further studies should evaluate whether effectively treating depression is associated with a reduced risk of vascular disease and mortality.
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Comparing the Effectiveness of Therapies in People With Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) is a phase of multiple sclerosis (MS) that may come after the relapsing-remitting phase. People in the relapsing-remitting phase of MS have recurring episodes (called relapses) of new or worsening neurologic symptoms. People who have SPMS tend to have fewer relapses, but their symptoms and disabilities slowly get worse over time. The shift between these 2 phases can be gradual and may even overlap. Because of this, some people have “active” SPMS, meaning they still have relapses in addition to slowly worsening disability. Current MS medicines, known as disease-modifying therapies (DMTs), are known to reduce the risk of relapses in people with relapsing-remitting MS, but the benefit of this treatment for people with SPMS is less clear. Recent studies have shown that some DMTs may help people with active SPMS. However, there have not been any previous studies comparing how effective different types of DMTs are for people with SPMS.
Healthdocwirenews.com

Perturbation practice in multiple sclerosis: Assessing generalization from support surface translations to tether-release tasks

Mult Scler Relat Disord. 2021 Aug 16;56:103218. doi: 10.1016/j.msard.2021.103218. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To determine whether improvements in protective stepping experienced after repeated support surface translations generalize to a different balance challenge in people with multiple sclerosis (PwMS) BACKGROUND: MS affects almost 1 million people in the United States and impairs balance and mobility. Perturbation practice can improve aspects of protective stepping in PwMS, but whether these improvements generalize is unknown.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Safety of Ocrelizumab in Patients With Relapsing and Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Neurology. 2021 Sep 2:10.1212/WNL.0000000000012700. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000012700. Online ahead of print. ObjectiveTo report safety of ocrelizumab (OCR) up to 7 years in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) and primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) enrolled in clinical trials or treated in real-world postmarketing settings.MethodsSafety analyses are based on integrated clinical and laboratory data for all patients who received OCR in 11 clinical trials, including the controlled treatment and open-label extension (OLE) periods of the phase 2 and 3 trials, plus the phase 3b trials VELOCE, CHORDS, CASTING, OBOE, ENSEMBLE, CONSONANCE, and LIBERTO. For selected adverse events (AEs), additional postmarketing data were used. Incidence rates of serious infections (SIs) and malignancies were contextualized using multiple epidemiologic sources.ResultsAt data cut-off (January 2020), 5,680 patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) received OCR (18,218 patient years [PY] of exposure) in clinical trials. Rates per 100 PY (95% CI) of AEs (248; 246-251), serious AEs (7.3; 7.0-7.7), infusion-related reactions (25.9; 25.1-26.6), and infections (76.2; 74.9-77.4) were similar to those within the controlled treatment period of the phase 3 trials. Rates of the most common serious AEs, including SIs (2.01; 1.81-2.23) and malignancies (0.46; 0.37-0.57), were consistent with the ranges reported in epidemiologic data.ConclusionContinuous administration of OCR for up to 7 years in clinical trials, as well as its broader use for more than 3 years in the real-world setting, are associated with a favorable and manageable safety profile, without emerging safety concerns in a heterogeneous MS population.Classification of evidenceThis analysis provides Class III evidence that long-term, continuous treatment with OCR has a consistent and favorable safety profile in patients with RMS and PPMS. This study is rated Class III because of the use of OLE data and historical controls.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Migraine in Multiple Sclerosis Patients Affects Functional Connectivity of the Brain Circuitry Involved in Pain Processing

Front Neurol. 2021 Aug 12;12:690300. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2021.690300. eCollection 2021. Migraine is particularly common in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) and has been linked to the dysfunction of the brain circuitry modulating the peripheral nociceptive stimuli. Using MRI, we explored whether changes in the resting state-functional connectivity (RS-FC) may characterize the occurrence of migraine in patients with MS. The RS-FC characteristics in concerned brain regions were explored in 20 MS patients with migraine (MS+M) during the interictal phase, and compared with 19 MS patients without migraine (MS-M), which served as a control group. Functional differences were correlated to the frequency and severity of previous migraine attacks, and with the resulting impact on daily activities. In MS+M, the loss of periaqueductal gray matter (PAG) positive connectivity with the default mode network and the left posterior cranial pons was associated with an increase of migraine attacks frequency. In contrast, the loss of PAG negative connectivity with sensorimotor and visual network was linked to migraine symptom severity and related daily activities impact. Finally, a PAG negative connection was established with the prefrontal executive control network. Migraine in MS+M patients and its impact on daily activities, underlies RS-FC rearrangements between brain regions involved in pain perception and modulation.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Pain, cognition and disability in advanced multiple sclerosis

Scand J Pain. 2021 Sep 2. doi: 10.1515/sjpain-2021-0067. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: In patients with multiple sclerosis (MS), a relationship between physical disability and pain has been observed. In addition a relationship between physical disability and cognition in MS has been suggested. However, cognitive functions and pain appear not to be correlated in MS patients. Therefore, we examined whether a possible relationship between pain and cognitive functioning may exist, and if so, if such a relationship is mediated by physical disability.
Healthpharmacytimes.com

Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Shows Quality of Life Improvement in Patients With CIDP

Patients with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy who transitioned from intravenous immune globulin to subcutaneous immune globulin showed significantly improved quality-of-life measures. Patients with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) who transitioned from intravenous immune globulin (IVIg) to subcutaneous immune globulin (SCIg) showed significantly improved quality-of-life measures without a loss in treatment...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Reviewing the Significance of Blood-Brain Barrier Disruption in Multiple Sclerosis Pathology and Treatment

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Aug 4;22(16):8370. doi: 10.3390/ijms22168370. The disruption of blood-brain barrier (BBB) for multiple sclerosis (MS) pathogenesis has a double effect: early on during the onset of the immune attack and later for the CNS self-sustained ‘inside-out’ demyelination and neurodegeneration processes. This review presents the characteristics of BBB malfunction in MS but mostly highlights current developments regarding the impairment of the neurovascular unit (NVU) and the metabolic and mitochondrial dysfunctions of the BBB’s endothelial cells. The hypoxic hypothesis is largely studied and agreed upon recently in the pathologic processes in MS. Hypoxia in MS might be produced per se by the NVU malfunction or secondary to mitochondria dysfunction. We present three different but related terms that denominate the ongoing neurodegenerative process in progressive forms of MS that are indirectly related to BBB disruption: progression independent of relapses, no evidence of disease activity and smoldering demyelination or silent progression. Dimethyl fumarate (DMF), modulators of S1P receptor, cladribine and laquinimode are DMTs that are able to cross the BBB and exhibit beneficial direct effects in the CNS with very different mechanisms of action, providing hope that a combined therapy might be effective in treating MS. Detailed mechanisms of action of these DMTs are described and also illustrated in dedicated images. With increasing knowledge about the involvement of BBB in MS pathology, BBB might become a therapeutic target in MS not only to make it impenetrable against activated immune cells but also to allow molecules that have a neuroprotective effect in reaching the cell target inside the CNS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy