San Francisco, CA

CPUC Paves the Way for PG&E HQ Sale

By Lisa Brown
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved the sale of the San Francisco headquarters complex of PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company to a Hines company. The CPUC’s final decision approves PG&E’s request to return an estimated $400 million net gain to customers during a five-year period. This offset will help moderate future rate growth as the company continues to make safety and operational investments.

