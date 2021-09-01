CPUC Paves the Way for PG&E HQ Sale
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved the sale of the San Francisco headquarters complex of PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company to a Hines company. The CPUC’s final decision approves PG&E’s request to return an estimated $400 million net gain to customers during a five-year period. This offset will help moderate future rate growth as the company continues to make safety and operational investments.www.connectcre.com
Comments / 0