Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

First lung transplant in Wuhan for a critical and elderly COVID-19 patient

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Immun Inflamm Dis. 2021 Sep 1. doi: 10.1002/iid3.501. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: We report the case of a 65-year-old Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patient with pneumonia and subsequent end-stage pulmonary failure who required 63 days of mechanical ventilation (MV) and 62 days of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). METHODS: On...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transplants#Lung Transplantation#Covid 19#Wuhan#Disease#Ecmo#Pmid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Medical Scienceearth.com

Is a heartburn drug secretly saving COVID-19 patients?

A common heartburn drug has become a potential candidate for treating COVID-19. Recent studies were launched after experts noticed a surprising pattern in medical records from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China. Many of the elderly patients that managed to survive the infection in Wuhan had...
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This stuff in the lungs drives COVID-19 deaths

In a new study from NYU Grossman School of Medicine, researchers found a buildup of coronavirus in the lungs is likely behind the steep mortality rates seen in the pandemic. The results contrast with previous suspicions that simultaneous infections, such as bacterial pneumonia or overreaction of the body’s immune defense system, played major roles in a heightened risk of death.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Single versus multiple doses of Tocilizumab in critically ill patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A two-center, retrospective cohort study

J Crit Care. 2021 Aug 23;66:44-51. doi: 10.1016/j.jcrc.2021.08.007. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To evaluate the effectiveness and safety of the optimal tocilizumab dosing regimen. METHODS: A two-center, retrospective cohort study, for COVID19 critically ill patients admitted to the intensive care units (ICUs). We included critically ill patients aged 18...
ElectronicsKPVI Newschannel 6

ECMO machine helps critically ill COVID patients

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Ventilators have received a lot of attention throughout the pandemic. They signify the severity of COVID-19 cases and loss of lung function. But another machine is also playing a big role in treating critically ill COVID-19 patients. The ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, machine is similar to...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Dysregulated plasma lipid mediator profiles in critically ill COVID-19 patients

PLoS One. 2021 Aug 26;16(8):e0256226. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0256226. eCollection 2021. Coronavirus disease (COVID)-19, as a result of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, has been the direct cause of over 2.2 million deaths worldwide. A timely coordinated host-immune response represents the leading driver for restraining SARS-CoV-2 infection. Indeed, several studies have described dysregulated immunity as the crucial determinant for critical illness and the failure of viral control. Improved understanding and management of COVID-19 could greatly reduce the mortality and morbidity caused by SARS-CoV-2. One aspect of the immune response that has to date been understudied is whether lipid mediator production is dysregulated in critically ill patients. In the present study, plasma from COVID-19 patients with either severe disease and those that were critically ill was collected and lipid mediator profiles were determined using liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry. Results from these studies indicated that plasma concentrations of both pro-inflammatory and pro-resolving lipid mediator were reduced in critically ill patients when compared with those with severe disease. Furthermore, plasma concentrations of a select group of mediators that included the specialized pro-resolving mediators (SPM) Resolvin (Rv) D1 and RvE4 were diagnostic of disease severity. Interestingly, peripheral blood SPM concentrations were also linked with outcome in critically ill patients, where we observed reduced overall concentrations of these mediators in those patients that did not survive. Together the present findings establish a link between plasma lipid mediators and disease severity in patients with COVID-19 and indicate that plasma SPM concentrations may be linked with survival in these patients.
Public HealthWebMD

High Viral Load in Lungs Drives Fatal COVID-19

TUESDAY, Aug. 31, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A high amount of coronavirus in the lungs is a major contributor to death in COVID-19 patients, new research shows. The findings challenge previous theories that simultaneous infections such as pneumonia or an overreaction of the body's immune system are significant factors in COVID-19 deaths, the researchers noted.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

CytoSorbents' Product Associated With High Survival In Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients

CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has announced topline results from its CytoSorb Therapy in COVID-19 (CTC) multicenter registry. The data were presented at the International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine. The CTC Registry included 52 consecutive critically ill COVID-19 patients with refractory acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) on life support...
Coral Springs, FLPosted by
Talk Media

Local Cop Awaits Lung Transplant After Contracting COVID

A Sunrise Police Sergeant from Coral Springs is in critical condition after contracting COVID-19 on the job, leaving him in need of a lung transplant, authorities said. Darwin Arroyo, a former Marine who lives locally with wife Shamile and two daughters, “was victim to a COVID exposure at work” on Aug. 3, according to a GoFund Me page launched by Sunrise FOP Lodge 80.
CancerMedical News Today

Small cell lung cancer and the COVID-19 vaccine: A guide

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, governments and medical professionals are keen to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to as many eligible people as possible. It is nonetheless understandable that some individuals with serious health conditions could feel uneasy about taking further medications on top of their existing treatments. This article will focus...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Monoclonal antibody treatment combo reduces hospitalization among high-risk patients with COVID-19

In an observational study, Mayo Clinic researchers report that the combination of casirivimab and imdevimab—two monoclonal antibody treatments under Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization—keep high-risk patients out of the hospital when infected with mild to moderate COVID-19. The findings appear in The Lancet's EClinicalMedicine. Nearly 1,400 Mayo Clinic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy