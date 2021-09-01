Measuring the accuracy of gridded human population density surfaces: A case study in Bioko Island, Equatorial Guinea
PLoS One. 2021 Sep 1;16(9):e0248646. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0248646. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Geospatial datasets of population are becoming more common in models used for health policy. Publicly-available maps of human population make a consistent picture from inconsistent census data, and the techniques they use to impute data makes each population map unique. Each mapping model explains its methods, but it can be difficult to know which map is appropriate for which policy work. High quality census datasets, where available, are a unique opportunity to characterize maps by comparing them with truth.www.docwirenews.com
