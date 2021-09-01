Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Hospital transfusion service operations during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic: Lessons learned from the AABB hospital survey in preparation for the next infectious disease outbreak

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Transfusion. 2021 Sep 1. doi: 10.1111/trf.16643. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic disrupted hospital operations, affected the blood supply, and challenged the health care system to develop new therapeutic options, including convalescent plasma (CCP). The aim of this study is to describe and analyze blood supply fluctuations and the use of convalescent plasma in 2020.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aabb#Lessons Learned#Disease Outbreak#Aabb#Hbm#Ccp#Pmid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
Related
Public HealthNew York Post

Hospital inundated with COVID-19 patients forced to turn away cancer patient

A Florida hospital was forced to turn away a patient in need of cancer treatment due to the “tremendous” number of COVID-19 patients occupying beds, a doctor said. Tampa Oncology and Proton Medical Director Dr. Nitesh Paryani said that the patient had sought to be transferred there, but for the first time, they couldn’t accommodate the request.
Health Serviceshealthitanalytics.com

Few Hospitals Learned Population Health Lessons from COVID-19

- Although most hospitals across the country suffered due to the impact of COVID-19, in Numerof’s sixth annual State of Population Health Survey report, research indicates that few hospitals took away any lessons regarding mitigating business risk in fee-for-service. The State of Population Health Survey report provides a comprehensive look...
Health ServicesSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Digital Lessons for Post-Pandemic Hospital Supply Chains

It will be years before hospitals and health systems fully process the lessons from the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). But, one of those lessons is already clear -- the pandemic highlighted the lack of system and data integration as well as a broken “just-in-time” supply chain model, which led to sometimes-disastrous results.
Los Angeles County, CAdocwirenews.com

SARS-CoV-2 Infections and Hospitalizations Among Persons Aged 16 Years, by Vaccination Status – Los Angeles County, California, May 1-July 25, 2021

MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2021 Aug 27;70(34):1170-1176. doi: 10.15585/mmwr.mm7034e5. COVID-19 vaccines fully approved or currently authorized for use through Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration are critical tools for controlling the COVID-19 pandemic; however, even with highly effective vaccines, a proportion of fully vaccinated persons will become infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 (1). To characterize postvaccination infections, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) used COVID-19 surveillance and California Immunization Registry 2 (CAIR2) data to describe age-adjusted infection and hospitalization rates during May 1-July 25, 2021, by vaccination status. Whole genome sequencing (WGS)-based SARS-CoV-2 lineages and cycle threshold (Ct) values from qualitative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) for two SARS-CoV-2 gene targets, including the nucleocapsid (N) protein gene region and the open reading frame 1 ab (ORF1ab) polyprotein gene region,* were reported for a convenience sample of specimens. Among 43,127 reported SARS-CoV-2 infections in Los Angeles County residents aged ≥16 years, 10,895 (25.3%) were in fully vaccinated persons, 1,431 (3.3%) were in partially vaccinated persons, and 30,801 (71.4%) were in unvaccinated persons. Much lower percentages of fully vaccinated persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were hospitalized (3.2%), were admitted to an intensive care unit (0.5%), and required mechanical ventilation (0.2%) compared with partially vaccinated persons (6.2%, 1.0%, and 0.3%, respectively) and unvaccinated persons (7.6%, 1.5%, and 0.5%, respectively) (p<0.001 for all comparisons). On July 25, the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate among unvaccinated persons was 4.9 times and the hospitalization rate was 29.2 times the rates among fully vaccinated persons. During May 1-July 25, the percentages of B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant infections estimated from 6,752 samples with lineage data increased among fully vaccinated persons (from 8.6% to 91.2%), partially vaccinated persons (from 0% to 88.1%), and unvaccinated persons (from 8.2% to 87.1%). In May, there were differences in median Ct values by vaccination status; however, by July, no differences were detected among specimens from fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and unvaccinated persons by gene targets. These infection and hospitalization rate data indicate that authorized vaccines were protective against SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe COVID-19 during a period when transmission of the Delta variant was increasing. Efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccination, in coordination with other prevention strategies, are critical to preventing COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths.
Health ServicesSand Mountain Reporter

Recovered COVID-19 patients needed to donate convalescent plasma

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, the nonprofit blood bank serving local hospitals, today announced that it has reinstated COVID-19 antibody testing for all eligible blood donors. This testing will help LifeSouth identify donors who may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma to help those fighting the virus. Convalescent plasma is needed...
Public Healthwvik.org

Genesis Health System Mandates Employee Vaccination

On Wednesday, the health system announced that November 8 is the deadline, including for medical staff, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Exemptions are possible for religious or medical reasons. This follows last week's announcement by UnityPoint Health and similar decisions made by health care organizations nationwide. Genesis Health System...
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Hospital admission and emergency care attendance risk for SARS-CoV-2 delta (B.1.617.2) compared with alpha (B.1.1.7) variants of concern: a cohort study

Lancet Infect Dis. 2021 Aug 27:S1473-3099(21)00475-8. doi: 10.1016/S1473-3099(21)00475-8. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The SARS-CoV-2 delta (B.1.617.2) variant was first detected in England in March, 2021. It has since rapidly become the predominant lineage, owing to high transmissibility. It is suspected that the delta variant is associated with more severe disease than the previously dominant alpha (B.1.1.7) variant. We aimed to characterise the severity of the delta variant compared with the alpha variant by determining the relative risk of hospital attendance outcomes.
Public Healthtufts.edu

Controlling Infectious Disease Outbreaks: Conflict, Security, and Global Health Diplomacy

In a three-day virtual symposium hosted by The Fletcher School, thirty five senior practitioners and experts from around the world considered the unique challenges of controlling infectious disease outbreaks in conflict-affected states, and steps that could be taken to address these challenges. Several threads ran through the discussion: the importance of contextual knowledge, including about the nature of the conflict, in planning for and executing an effective response; the danger of “over-securitizing” the response to what is a multi-sectoral crisis; the need to identify pathways of influence across all levels of government; and the demand for skills in “health diplomacy” — the ability to engage effectively with a multiplicity of actors in multiple settings, in a fast-changing, health-focused environment. With that backdrop, six broad themes emerged from the symposium.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Incidence, Management, and Outcomes of Patients with COVID-19 and Pneumothorax

Ann Thorac Surg. 2021 Sep 2:S0003-4975(21)01545-9. doi: 10.1016/j.athoracsur.2021.07.097. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Our objective was to report the incidence, management, and outcomes of patients who developed a secondary pneumothorax while admitted for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). METHODS: A single-institution, retrospective review of patients admitted for COVID-19 with a diagnosis...
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Rate of reinfections after SARS-CoV-2 primary infection in the population of an Italian province: a cohort study

J Public Health (Oxf). 2021 Sep 8:fdab346. doi: 10.1093/pubmed/fdab346. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Current data suggest that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) reinfections are rare, but no information are available on minors and after 12 months of follow-up. METHODS: This retrospective cohort study included all the population...
Health Servicesdocwirenews.com

Impact and Management of COVID-19 Among Healthcare Workers in Two Acute Care Hospitals and Two Associated Long-term Care Centres in Barcelona, Spain

J Occup Environ Med. 2021 Sep 1;63(9):e586-e591. doi: 10.1097/JOM.0000000000002290. OBJECTIVE: To describe the characteristics of COVID-19-related episodes in healthcare workers (HCW) of two hospitals. METHODS: Prospective study of HCW with COVID-like symptoms and/or who were close contacts of confirmed COVID-19. The percentage of positive PCRs among those with symptoms was...
Health Servicesdocwirenews.com

Does the amount of formal care affect informal care? Evidence among over-60s in France

Eur J Health Econ. 2021 Sep 7. doi: 10.1007/s10198-021-01370-5. Online ahead of print. This paper investigates the causal effect of the amount of formal care used on the informal care received by formal care users. We use an original instrument for formal care volume based on local disparities (NUTS 3 level, 96 units) in the price of formal care. Using the French CARE survey, we use a two-part model to assess the effect of formal care on the extensive and the intensive margin of informal care. An increase in the amount of formal care is found to be associated with a small decrease in the probability of using informal care. Heterogeneity tests show that this negative effect is mainly driven by help for daily activities provided by women. At the intensive margin, informal care is not significantly affected by the amount of formal care. Reforms increasing subsidies for formal care can thus be suspected to have a limited effect on informal care arrangements.

Comments / 0

Community Policy