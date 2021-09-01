A second hit somatic (p.R905W) and a novel germline intron-mutation of TSC2 gene is found in intestinal lymphangioleiomyomatosis: a case report with literature review

Stat Med. 2021 Sep 7. doi: 10.1002/sim.9177. Online ahead of print. Dynamic treatment regimes (DTRs) include a sequence of treatment decision rules, in which treatment is adapted over time in response to the changes in an individual’s disease progression and health care history. In medical practice, nested test-and-treat strategies are common to improve cost-effectiveness. For example, for patients at risk of prostate cancer, only patients who have high prostate-specific antigen (PSA) need a biopsy, which is costly and invasive, to confirm the diagnosis and help determine the treatment if needed. A decision about treatment happens after the biopsy, and is thus nested within the decision of whether to do the test. However, current existing statistical methods are not able to accommodate such a naturally embedded property of the treatment decision within the test decision. Therefore, we developed a new statistical learning method, step-adjusted tree-based reinforcement learning, to evaluate DTRs within such a nested multistage dynamic decision framework using observational data. At each step within each stage, we combined the robust semiparametric estimation via augmented inverse probability weighting with a tree-based reinforcement learning method to deal with the counterfactual optimization. The simulation studies demonstrated robust performance of the proposed methods under different scenarios. We further applied our method to evaluate the necessity of prostate biopsy and identify the optimal test-and-treat regimes for prostate cancer patients using data from the Johns Hopkins University prostate cancer active surveillance dataset.