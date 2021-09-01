A second hit somatic (p.R905W) and a novel germline intron-mutation of TSC2 gene is found in intestinal lymphangioleiomyomatosis: a case report with literature review
Diagn Pathol. 2021 Aug 31;16(1):83. doi: 10.1186/s13000-021-01138-8. BACKGROUND: Tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) is an autosomal dominant disorder characterized by hamartomas in multiple organs associated with germline mutations in TSC1 and TSC2, including exonic, intronic, or mosaic mutations. Gastrointestinal (GI) tract Lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM) is an extremely rare manifestation of TSC, with few reported cases. Herein, we aimed to determine the driver mutation, pathogenesis, and relationship of germline and somatic mutations of LAM through whole-genome sequencing (WGS) of the tumor and blood samples and whole transcriptome sequencing (WTS) analysis.
