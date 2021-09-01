Cancel
A Case Series: Describing the Coronavirus Pandemic Response in Small Naval OCONUS Military Treatment Facilities

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Mil Med. 2021 Sep 1;186(Supplement_2):61-67. doi: 10.1093/milmed/usab164. INTRODUCTION: The European SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) outbreak threatened military beneficiaries receiving care outside of the United States. Military treatment facilities located outside the United States were the first to respond to the pandemic, requiring immediate action to establish novel protocols. The purpose of this case series is to describe challenges, solutions, and future recommendations during a pandemic response at three small naval military treatment facilities located outside the continental United States (OCONUS).

