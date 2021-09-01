Cancel
Social media for continuing education in nephrology. Myth or reality?

G Ital Nefrol. 2021 Aug 30;38(4):2021-vol4. About 60% of the world population has access to the Internet in 2021, making it the main tool in fostering communication between people. Lately, digital information and communication have especially taken place on platforms known as Social Media (SoMe) or Social Networks. In the last decade the usefulness of these tools in carrying information aimed at updating professionals in Medicine and Nephrology has become evident. There are several examples of SoMe utilization in Nephrology, as demonstrated by the existing accounts or Pages operated by the main international nephrological Scientific Societies, or the most renowned specialized medical journals. Twitter, Facebook and YouTube are the most versatile SoMe for these objectives; however, other platforms such as Tik Tok, Linkedin, Instagram, and WhatsApp may serve the same purpose. This digital revolution in disseminating information has proved very useful during the recent COVID-19 pandemic, even though some inappropriate uses have emerged, such as the diffusion of fake news, which has favored the emergence of “adverse effects” or a surge of antiscientific positions. In this review, we examine how physicians and nephrologists can take advantage of digital information for their continuing education. We quote the main resources in the international scenario and illustrate some specific national examples, such as the Journal Club of the Nephrology post-graduate program of the University of Milan and the Facebook group “Medical and Nephrology Community”.

