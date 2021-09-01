Cancel
Nursing Leadership During COVID-19: Leading an Inpatient Response at a Regional Military Medical Center

Mil Med. 2021 Sep 1;186(Supplement_2):50-55. doi: 10.1093/milmed/usab179. The coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic stressed healthcare systems worldwide and exposed major flaws in military and civilian healthcare systems. Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) serves as the only military medical center for over 205,000 U.S. service members, beneficiaries, and coalition partners stationed throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The pandemic response required LRMC leaders to reconfigure services to meet pandemic concerns while providing lifesaving care to injured service members from combatant commands. The quickly evolving pandemic challenged leaders to ensure healthcare delivery amid constant change and imperfect information. While LRMC senior leaders developed a strategic pandemic response plan, a multidisciplinary team of nurses, doctors, and technicians collaborated to create an inpatient team to support the dual mission of coronavirus disease 2019 response and casualty care for the warfighter. In this manuscript, we discuss how a multidisciplinary clinical working group at a regional medical center prepared and responded to the pandemic, strategically planned patient care, and ensured support to combatant commands for ongoing forward military operations. Additionally, we share our experiences and lessons learned to inform other military facilities across the medical community and global healthcare systems.

