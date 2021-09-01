Cancel
Trends in Aerobic and Muscle-Strengthening Physical Activity by Race/Ethnicity Across Income Levels Among US Adults, 1998-2018

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

J Phys Act Health. 2021 Aug 1;18(S1):S45-S52. doi: 10.1123/jpah.2021-0260. BACKGROUND: Although disparities in leisure-time physical activity (LTPA) participation by race/ethnicity and income are known, the combined association of these characteristics with LTPA participation is less understood. This study aims to describe trends and determine whether racial/ethnic differences in adult physical activity by income level have changed over the past 2 decades.

