Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Multi-Dimensional Assessment and Interdisciplinary Care to Reduce Asthma Readmissions in Safety Net Hospitals

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Respir Care. 2021 Aug 31:respcare.08646. doi: 10.4187/respcare.08646. Online ahead of print. Asthma is a prevalent disease that disproportionately affects socioeconomically underprivileged minorities. In fact, racial and ethnic minorities such as Blacks and Latinos have higher rates of severe asthma, asthma-associated emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and readmissions compared with whites. Such disparities exist due to genetic predispositions and to socioeconomic determinants of health such as environmental factors and limited health-care access. A value-based purchasing program encourages hospitals to improve communication and care coordination to better engage patients and caregivers in discharge plans, and, in turn, reduce avoidable readmissions. The program supports the national goal of improving health care by linking payment to the quality of hospital care. Efforts have been made to address asthma-related complications in these populations, which have been addressed at various levels of the care system, including the patient and family, community, organization, provider/microsystem, and policy. Many of these programs promote patient education and health-care accessibility through interdisciplinary and multi-dimensional approaches, and have been shown to be effective in reducing asthma-associated readmissions and hospitalizations, but these localized approaches have not been largely adopted. The wide-spread implementation of asthma programs is necessary to address factors related to the increased incidence of asthma and associated rates of hospitalizations and readmissions in impoverished, minority populations.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asthma#Ethnic Minorities#Safety Net#Patient Education#Respir Care#Latinos#Pmid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Public Healthmilwaukeeindependent.com

Medical Triage: Hospitals face the ethical dilemma of deprioritizing care for eligible unvaccinated people

“To say what should be obvious, getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in public spaces aren’t ‘personal choices.’ When you reject your shots or refuse to mask up, you’re increasing my risk of catching a potentially deadly or disabling disease, and also helping to perpetuate the social and economic costs of the pandemic. In a very real sense, the irresponsible minority is depriving the rest of us of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Furthermore, to say something that should also be obvious, those claiming that their opposition to public health measures is about protecting ‘freedom’ aren’t being honest.” – Paul Krugman, The Quiet Rage of the Responsible.
Health Servicesdocwirenews.com

Association Between Racial Disparities in Hospital Length of Stay and the Hospital Readmission Reduction Program

Health Serv Res Manag Epidemiol. 2021 Aug 31;8:23333928211042454. doi: 10.1177/23333928211042454. eCollection 2021 Jan-Dec. BACKGROUND: On average Black patients have longer LOS than comparable White patients. Longer hospital length of stay (LOS) may be associated with higher readmission risk. However, evidence suggests that the Hospital Readmission Reduction Program (HRRP) reduced overall racial differences in 30-day adjusted readmission risk. Yet, it is unclear whether the HRRP narrowed these LOS racial differences.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Early Signs You Have a Delta Infection

Reports of rising caseloads and travel restrictions, reminders to mask up—the COVID-19 pandemic may seem frustratingly like more of the same. But the face of COVID is changing. Not only is the Delta variant much more contagious, it also seems to be producing slightly different initial symptoms. Those are important to know, even if you've been vaccinated, because the virus can produce breakthrough infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, get a COVID test and call your doctor for advice. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Illinois Statepatientdaily.com

Illinois governor mandates COVID-19 vaccine: 'We are running out of time as our hospitals run out of beds'

The rate of hospitalizations continues to rise in Illinois because of the highly transmissible delta variant, forcing Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-Illinois) to mandate vaccine requirements for all health care workers, college students and school teachers and staff, from prekindergarten through college. He is also requiring indoor masking for everyone aged...
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is Anthony Fauci’s Wife Involved In Approving COVID-19 Vaccines?

A video shared on Facebook claims Christine Grady, the wife of White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, is involved in the approval of COVID-19 vaccines. Grady, who works for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is not involved with the approval process of COVID-19 vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) handles the approval of vaccines, not the NIH.
Public Healthspring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
Public Healthophthalmologytimes.com

COVID-19: Investigators focus on vaccine’s impact on eyes

A study in the United Arab Emirates reported a possible link between adverse ocular events and a COVID-19 vaccination. Investigators in the United Arab Emirates reported a possible association between ocular adverse events and a COVID-19 vaccination (Sinopharm).1. The events developed after patients received the first dose of the vaccine....
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Rheumatoid arthritis drug combined with standard of care may help reduce mortality for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care including corticosteroids, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care, according to a study released this week in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. The study, led by principal investigators E....
Public Healthpncguam.com

Active enforcement of vaccination verification requirement starts

On Monday, Sept. 6, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) Division of Environmental Health (DEH) started actively enforcing the provisions of Executive Order 2021-21, which requires Covered Establishments and contact sports to verify COVID-19 vaccinations of patrons and participants. Enforcement will be conducted with the assistance of the Guam Police Department.

Comments / 0

Community Policy