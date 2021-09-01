Simpson College athletics adds men’s and women’s gymnastics

Orange alumni, fans and friends are invited to share in a year-long celebration of 50 years of Syracuse University women's athletics. Events and special recognition of all female student-athletes who have donned the Block S to represent Syracuse University and the Athletics Department since 1971-72 will be held throughout the 2021-22 seasons. As we celebrate this history, we acknowledge those who have gone before us to set the standard we strive to achieve today so we can pave the way for the future. We reflect on the history of women in sport, admire their sacrifices, recognize their contributions and accomplishments, and honor their legacy.