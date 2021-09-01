Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Simpson College athletics adds men’s and women’s gymnastics

indianola-ia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimpson College announced today the addition of men's and women's gymnastics as varsity sports. The teams will begin competition in 2022-23, bringing the number of varsity sports offered by the College to 21.

www.indianola-ia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Simpson College#Gymnastics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
Minnesota Statethedailygopher.com

Minnesota Women’s Hockey: Gophers Add Boston College Transfer Savannah Norcross

The Minnesota Gophers got some good news regarding the transfer portal earlier this week as it was announced that incoming senior Savanah Norcross would be transferring from Boston College to the U to play for Brad Frost and the Gophers in 2021-22. Norcross will provide some instant offense for Minnesota as she was the leading scorer in the COVID shortened season for the Eagles with 21 points and 12 goals in 20 games.
Grove City, PAThe Herald

Grove City College women's soccer preview

GROVE CITY – Nine returning starters and several other key contributors will help lead the Grove City College women’s soccer team in the fall 2021 season. Grove City went 9-0 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference last spring and also won conference titles in the fall 2018 and fall 2019 campaigns.
College SportsBristol Press

CCSU men's and women's conference basketball schedule released

The Northeast Conference schedules were announced Tuesday for the men’s and women’s basketball season, revealing the regular season slate for both CCSU basketball season. Both the men and the women will play an 18-game double round-robin regular season schedule, with the season tipping off December 29th. The non-conference contests will be announced at a later date.
SoccerPeninsula Daily News

Peninsula College men’s soccer eyes sixth year

PORT ANGELES — A roster full of “hungry, driven and passionate,” players will work toward securing the Peninsula College men’s soccer program’s sixth NWAC Championship this fall, according to head coach Jake Hughes. “They want to continue the legacy and haven taken the right steps,” Hughes said. “Our players know...
Buffalo, NYdyc.edu

Women's Volleyball Adds Mason to Coaching Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Head women’s volleyball coach Kyle Shanley has announced the hiring of former D’Youville men’s volleyball player Mitch Mason as an assistant coach. “I am beyond grateful to be around and coach the game that I love. I am looking forward to helping these girls both on the court and in the classroom in any way possible. I want to thank the entire D’Youville staff and members for welcoming me back to the court with open arms and an opportunity like no other,” said Mason.
Herkimer, NYherkimer.edu

Herkimer College names John Campagna head men's and women's golf coach

Herkimer County Community College has appointed John W. Campagna to the role of head men’s and women’s golf coach in the athletics department. Campagna, a 1985 SUNY IT graduate and resident of Herkimer, New York, has been an employee of the College since 1991, where he started as a Learning Center Specialist working with student-athletes. Campagna developed the College’s current athletic Academic Code and helped develop Herkimer College’s early student-athlete academic tracking and communication strategies. He took on a more formal Student Athlete Specialist role in 2000, where he was directly responsible for reporting all NJCAA academic compliance information and worked closely with the Director of Athletics.
Aerospace & Defensegoairforcefalcons.com

Air Force athletics celebrates Women’s Equality Day

Air Force Executive Athletic Director Jen Block and Associate Athletic Director Linda Huggler shared their thoughts on the USAFA Women's Equality Day which is being celebrated on campus Thursday, Aug. 26. Block and Huggler were intercollegiate athletes while at the Academy and are both serving in senior athletic department leadership positions.
Springfield, MAWWLP 22News

WNEU adds women’s wrestling to athletics program

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – Western New England University is blazing the trail for its women athletes. Adding women’s wrestling to its athletics program. Western New England is the first D-3 school in New England to launch a women’s wrestling team. The coach told 22News it’s about time. “To be able...
Gwinnett County, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Georgia Gwinnett College men's soccer defeats Baker

MOBILE, Ala. – Four different players found the back of the net as the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team earned its first victory of the 2021 season, 4-1 against Baker University (Kans.) on Friday evening at the University of Mobile (Ala.). The No. 16-ranked Grizzlies (1-0-1) scored twice in...
Casper, WYStar-Tribune

Casper College women's soccer shuts out Northeast Community College

Alyssa Seaich and Kylie Spangler each scored a goal to help lead the Casper College women's soccer team to a 2-0 shutout of Northeast Community College on Friday at Murane Field. Seaich gave the Thunderbirds (2-1-0) the lead in the first half and Spangler (Kelly Walsh) scored in the second...
Syracuse, NYcuse.com

Join the Celebration of 50 Years of 'Cuse Women's Athletics

Orange alumni, fans and friends are invited to share in a year-long celebration of 50 years of Syracuse University women's athletics. Events and special recognition of all female student-athletes who have donned the Block S to represent Syracuse University and the Athletics Department since 1971-72 will be held throughout the 2021-22 seasons. As we celebrate this history, we acknowledge those who have gone before us to set the standard we strive to achieve today so we can pave the way for the future. We reflect on the history of women in sport, admire their sacrifices, recognize their contributions and accomplishments, and honor their legacy.
Herkimer, NYherkimer.edu

Herkimer College names new admissions assistant, men’s lacrosse coach

Herkimer County Community College has appointed Robert T. Leary as an admissions assistant and head men’s lacrosse coach. Leary, of Oneonta, New York, is a 1985 Herkimer College graduate, earning his associate’s degree in social science before continuing his education at SUNY Oneonta. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in European history in 1987.
Goshen, INgoleafs.net

Everence Student-Athlete of the Week: Lucas Bontreger, Men's Soccer

GOSHEN, Ind. — Lucas Bontreger, a senior forward on the Goshen College men's soccer team, has been named the Everence Student-Athlete of the Week for the week of August 16-22. Bontreger scored the first two goals of the Maple Leafs' 2021 season last Wednesday, accounting for all of the scoring in Goshen's 2-0 lid-lifting victory at Brescia University. The brace gave him his third career multi-goal game and first since 2019 while upping his career total to 23 goals in 43 appearances.
Morgantown, WVPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Carey Adds Rogers to Women’s Basketball Staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Aug. 26, 2021) – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Mike Carey announced the addition of Genevieve Rogers as the team’s assistant director of creative content and operations on Thursday. “I can’t wait work with the team and help build the WVU women’s basketball program,” Rogers said. “I’m...
College Sportschatsports.com

Baylor men’s basketball ‘Foundation’ elected to Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame

“It always has to start somewhere,” Baylor men’s basketball head coach Scott Drew said. The Baylor basketball program hasn’t always been the national championship-winning powerhouse that students and fans witnessed last year. When coach Drew first arrived at Baylor, the basketball program was struggling. They were decimated by tragedy, player departures, a depleted roster, NCAA restrictions and they didn’t have much support from the community.
Aberdeen, SDAberdeen News

Presentation College men's soccer looks for reset ahead of upcoming season

From strict COVID protocols to a dwindled down roster, Presentation College men’s soccer is hoping to flourish in a season with less circumstances working against them. After players dealt with curveballs that pushed players to play outside of their positions, this year’s larger group hopes to put those times behind them.
Sartell, MNSt. Cloud Times

College Roundup: SCSU men's hockey to host public practice Friday

SARTELL — St. Cloud State University men's hockey fans can get their first glimpse of the national runner-ups for the 2021-22 season as the Huskies host a public practice Friday in Sartell. They'll practice from 9-10 a.m. at Bernick's Arena before signing autographs for fans. SCSU finished last season 20-11...

Comments / 0

Community Policy