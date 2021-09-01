Cancel
Health Services

California Health and Wellness Assisting Members Across Alpine, Amador and Placer Counties During State of Emergency

Business Wire
 6 days ago

SACRAMENTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s declared state of emergency in Alpine, Amador and Placer Counties, California Health and Wellness is providing special assistance to members in these counties. The company is taking steps to ensure members affected by the fire can access essential prescription medications and have important...

Gavin Newsom
Health Insurance
NYSE
Health
Politics
Health Services
California StateYubaNet

Disaster Unemployment Assistance has been approved for those impacted by widespread California fires, including Nevada and Placer counties

SACRAMENTO – Californians in Lassen, Nevada, Placer, and Plumas counties who have been impacted by wildfires that started in July and August 2021 can now file for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA). The California Employment Development Department (EDD) administers these benefits, which are available to workers, business owners, and self-employed...
El Dorado County, CAconnectcre.com

Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency for Three More Counties

Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Alpine, Amador and Placer counties due to the Caldor Fire, which has forced the evacuation of thousands of residents including significant portions of South Lake Tahoe. Last month, the governor proclaimed a state of emergency for El Dorado County due to the fire.
Placer County, CAforesthillmessenger.com

Placer County Launches “Back-Tooth-School” Activities

Healthy teeth not only help children eat, speak and sleep better; they also help them to perform better in school. Studies show children who have poor oral health often miss more school and receive lower grades than children who do not. To ensure students keep a healthy smile this coming school year, Placer County’s Oral Health Program encourages parents and caregivers to make scheduling a dental check-up for their children a priority.
Placer County, CASacramento Bee

Placer County officials let politics get in way of action during worst pandemic surge yet

When California fully reopened in mid-June, effectively ending the state’s mask mandate, face coverings came off in Placer County. Many residents never put them back on. Since then, the highly contagious delta variant has spread widely throughout the state. In late July, Sacramento County announced that masks would again be required indoors, even for people who had been vaccinated, underscoring the dangers of the delta variant. Yolo County followed suit as did eight counties in the Bay Area.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Requests Presidential Emergency Declaration for Direct Federal Assistance for Caldor Fire

September 1, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – Taking action to further support communities impacted by the Caldor Fire and proactively protect the Lake Tahoe region, Governor Gavin Newsom today requested a Presidential Emergency Declaration for Direct Federal Assistance to bolster the emergency response and recovery efforts underway in El Dorado, Amador, Alpine and Placer counties.
Public Healthsandiegocountynews.com

Gov. Newsom takes action to support CA’s hospitals and schools amid Delta variant impacts

Sacramento, CA–With the faster-spreading Delta variant driving an increase in new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in California, Governor Gavin Newsom Monday signed an executive order to ensure the state’s health care facilities continue to have the staffing and resources needed to prevent potential strain on the state’s health care delivery system and to provide staffing flexibility for schools to ensure continuity of in-person instruction for all students.
The Latest: Idaho seeks volunteers to help out at hospitals

BOISE, Idaho — State leaders in Idaho are urging people to volunteer at hospitals to help health workers who are being swamped by a rising number of COVID-19 cases. Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch says hospitals need help with everything from housekeeping to delivering care, which could be provided by retired health workers.
California StateLassen County News

BBB reminds businesses, consumers price gouging is against California law during a state of emergency

The Better Business Bureau reminds businesses and consumers of the California law prohibiting excessive price hikes during a state of emergency following California State Governor Gavin Newsom’s declaration on Aug. 18, 2021 in response to the Caldor Fire. According to CalFire, the Caldor Fire is 20 percent contained, has burned more than 200,000 acres, and has destroyed close to 3,000 structures in its way causing mandatory evacuations in and around the South Lake Tahoe area.
Utica, NYcnybj.com

FEMA awards MVHS $1 million grant for COVID-19 costs

UTICA, N.Y. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved a grant of more than $1 million from its disaster-relief fund for the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) in Utica. MVHS will use funding from this grant to help cover costs of the network’s emergency protective measures resulting from...
Napa, CABusiness Wire

Illumination Technologies California to Deliver Fire Prevention System to Napa County

NAPA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Last week, Illumination Technologies California reached an agreement with Napa County officials to install three IQ FireWatch locations across the Napa Valley, as part of a broader effort bolster the county’s early fire detection capabilities. IQ FireWatch, an artificial intelligence-based system, uses optical and heat sensors to detect fires day or night and sends an immediate alert notification to authorities along with images for rapid confirmation and proportionate response. The system will improve wildfire detection, help first responders to extinguish fires before they get out of control, and ensure that the public receives critical information in a fire emergency.
I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.

