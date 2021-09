Freaky Loops has returned with its new sample pack Retro Nights, a collection of loops and samples that aims to evoke the spirit of the Retrowave in your productions. This dazzling collection comes with 80’s power beats and synth drums, driving retro-synth basses, vintage lead melodies, lush pads, analogue synth-shots etc… If you are after a similar style like these then all these sounds can inspire you in a second!