Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

‘It looked apocalyptic’: Crew describes Afghan departure

By Share
MyNorthwest.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — It looked like a zombie apocalypse. For the U.S. military pilots and aircrew about to make their final takeoffs out of Afghanistan, the sky was lit up with fireworks and sporadic gunfire and the airfield littered with battered shells of airplanes and destroyed equipment. Stray dogs raced around the tarmac. And Taliban fighters, visible in the darkness through the green-tinged view of night vision goggles, walked the airfield waving an eerie goodbye.

mynorthwest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Crew#Afghanistan War#Military Aircraft#Air Base#Ap#Taliban#Air Force#The Associated Press#The Air Force#Nvg#Little Bird#Air Mobility Command#The Mobility Air Forces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden orders 5,000 US troops back to Afghanistan; threatens Taliban with US attack

President Joe Biden authorized thousands more U.S. troops to deploy to Afghanistan on Saturday as the Taliban continued to capture provincial capitals and was said to be closing in on Kabul. Biden said he’s authorized “approximately 5,000 US troops” to deploy based on “recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence...
Petsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Service dogs LEFT FOR DEAD in Kabul by departing US troops reports

The American Humane Society has condemned the US government for apparently leaving a number of service animals behind after withdrawing from Kabul. Footage on social media showed the dogs in cages and roaming around the airport. "I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
ImmigrationWCVB

Afghan refugee describes emotional journey to the US after fleeing Kabul

Video above: Biden speaks on Afghanistan withdrawal. When Mohammed Iqbal Selanee and Josh Rodriguez hugged in Washington, DC, this week, it was an embrace years in the making. As an interpreter for U..S forces in Afghanistan, Selanee worked alongside Rodriguez when he was deployed to Kunar Province, helping countless U.S. soldiers work with locals and navigate a dangerous region. In doing so, becoming a prime target of the Taliban as they took control Afghanistan.
Seattle, WAMyNorthwest.com

Ross: We’re about to find out who really wants Afghan refugees in US

I’ve listened to just about every news conference on the Afghanistan evacuation in the past week, and there’s a lot of anger, but there also seems to be a bipartisan consensus on one thing: America has a moral obligation to the Afghans who helped our soldiers. Republicans have been especially...
ImmigrationPosted by
Axios

"A living hell": Leaked email describes Afghan refugee conditions

Shortly before 8 a.m. last Friday, an official at U.S. Central Command sent a searing wake-up call to colleagues: The sweltering Qatar air base where the Biden administration is housing thousands of Afghan evacuees was awash with loose feces and urine and a rat infestation, according to internal emails shared with Axios.
WorldNew York Post

Afghan prosecutor describes family’s harrowing escape from the Taliban

Shafiqa Saeise knew the Taliban would kill her if she stayed in Afghanistan. Shortly after Kabul fell to the militants, “my landlord called me and said there were people outside the house looking for me,” she told The Post. Family warned her not to come outside. Though she’s only 26,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy