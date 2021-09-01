Patty Ice Catches Fire at the Perfect Time

For every big personality on the Tour — Phil, Bryson, Brooks, the list goes on — there's a quiet counterpart who goes about their business differently. Such is true for Patrick Cantlay who doesn't dress the boldest, talk the loudest or hit it the furthest but when his moment arrived at the BMW Championship he delivered.

Wearing a pair of ice blue trousers Cantlay earned perhaps the coolest nickname on Tour as "Patty Ice" delivered one clutch shot after another, defeating Bryson DeChambeau in an epic playoff. The ramifications of the win were significant, with the victory Cantlay locked up the pole position for this week's Tour Championship and clinched his place on the U.S. Ryder Cup squad.

With the most raucous event in golf just a few weeks away, fan behavior is top of mind for PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. In the wake of DeChambeau enduring another week of heckling, the commissioner addressed unruly fans and said taunts of "Brooksie" shouted at DeChambeau could warrant an ejection.

The final few weeks of the Tour season are delivering high drama and we've got it all covered in another edition of Up and Down.